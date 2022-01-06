Frances Ellen Thompson Boyd
January 8, 1935 - January 4, 2022
Frances Thompson Boyd, 86, of Salem, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org
). Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.