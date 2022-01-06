Menu
Frances Ellen Thompson Boyd
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Frances Ellen Thompson Boyd

January 8, 1935 - January 4, 2022

Frances Thompson Boyd, 86, of Salem, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org). Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fair View Cemetery
Roanoke, VA
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family, may God watch over you and give you peace in the coming days. Frances was a beautiful lady inside and out, will miss her deeply. RIP
Elaine Thompson
January 7, 2022
