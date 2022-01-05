Frances Perdue BrownApril 13, 1928 - January 2, 2022Frances Perdue Brown, 93, of Rocky Mount, Va. passed away at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born April 13, 1928 the daughter of the late John Oliver Perdue and Maggie Pearl Lynch Perdue. She was a member of Redwood United Methodist Church for over 30 years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Brown. Surviving are her two daughters, JoAnn Sink and Penny Brown; son, Timothy Todd Brown (Laura Hodges); grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Sink, Lindsey Diane Smith (Dean), Hannah Marie Higgins (Matt); step grandchild, Megan Hodges; great-grandchildren, Eli Higgins, Ethan Lee Smith, Everleigh Ann Smith; two brothers, John O. Perdue, Richard Perdue; several nieces and nephews; one special cousin, Bonnie O'Neal.Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home with the Rev. Sarah Payne and the Rev. Clayton Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 (540) 483-5533