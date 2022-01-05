Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Perdue Brown
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave.
140 Floyd Ave.
Rocky Mount, VA
Frances Perdue Brown

April 13, 1928 - January 2, 2022

Frances Perdue Brown, 93, of Rocky Mount, Va. passed away at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born April 13, 1928 the daughter of the late John Oliver Perdue and Maggie Pearl Lynch Perdue. She was a member of Redwood United Methodist Church for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Brown. Surviving are her two daughters, JoAnn Sink and Penny Brown; son, Timothy Todd Brown (Laura Hodges); grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Sink, Lindsey Diane Smith (Dean), Hannah Marie Higgins (Matt); step grandchild, Megan Hodges; great-grandchildren, Eli Higgins, Ethan Lee Smith, Everleigh Ann Smith; two brothers, John O. Perdue, Richard Perdue; several nieces and nephews; one special cousin, Bonnie O'Neal.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home with the Rev. Sarah Payne and the Rev. Clayton Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 (540) 483-5533

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA
Jan
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave.
140 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave.
140 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home - Floyd Ave..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.