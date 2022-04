Frances Regina "Gina" Dalton



November 4, 1971 - December 26, 2021



We regretfully announce the passing of Frances (Gina) Dalton. She was fearless, strong and beautiful. She will forever be loved and remembered. She is survived by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.