Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Anne Dowdy
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Frances Anne Hutcheson Dowdy

September 26, 1965 - December 27, 2021

Frances Anne Hutcheson Dowdy, age 56, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home. She was born in Radford, Va. on September 26, 1965 to the late Dallas and Sarah Barker Dowdy.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Corson. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon Dowdy (Alexis), Christopher and Ashley Dowdy, Jordan Dowdy-Parker, Lawrence Tyler Dallas Dowdy-Parker; daughters and son-in-law, Catherine and Justin Belcher, Kara Lynn Dowdy-Parker; grandchildren, Laykin Dowdy, Kayla Dowdy, Andrew Dowdy; sister, Lisa Lang; brother, Jeffrey Dowdy; sister-in-law, Linda Dowdy; best friends, Laura Freeman, Lisa, Tish Poteet; special friend, Rick Cook; family pet, Kobe.

The family would like to express special thanks to Carilion Hospice for the care of Frances in her time of illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Frances was a dear, sweet friend who was so loyal and kind and always wanted to help. She had a mischievous sense of humor and a positive attitude in hard times that I am really going to miss. She loved her kids and grandkids and talked about them a lot. Frances, thanks for being my friend and caring about me-I look forward to the day we get to be together again!
Laura Freeman
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results