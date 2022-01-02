Frances Anne Hutcheson DowdySeptember 26, 1965 - December 27, 2021Frances Anne Hutcheson Dowdy, age 56, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home. She was born in Radford, Va. on September 26, 1965 to the late Dallas and Sarah Barker Dowdy.She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Corson. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon Dowdy (Alexis), Christopher and Ashley Dowdy, Jordan Dowdy-Parker, Lawrence Tyler Dallas Dowdy-Parker; daughters and son-in-law, Catherine and Justin Belcher, Kara Lynn Dowdy-Parker; grandchildren, Laykin Dowdy, Kayla Dowdy, Andrew Dowdy; sister, Lisa Lang; brother, Jeffrey Dowdy; sister-in-law, Linda Dowdy; best friends, Laura Freeman, Lisa, Tish Poteet; special friend, Rick Cook; family pet, Kobe.The family would like to express special thanks to Carilion Hospice for the care of Frances in her time of illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.