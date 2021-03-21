Frances Pauline Boliek EdgeFrances Pauline Boliek Edge of Blacksburg, Virginia, formerly of Rock Hill, was born on July 5, 1927, and died on March 16, 2021. She loved life. She was enthusiastic about her adopted home of Blacksburg and enjoyed trips to Floyd and performances at the Moss. She drove her Prius until about six weeks ago and she loved singing in church and bird-watching.She grew tomatoes and flowers in her yard, taking special pleasure in rescuing half-dead plants from the "distressed rack" at big box stores and bringing them back to life. "Always check the 'distressed rack' first before paying full price for plants," she instructed.She embraced technology as the best way to communicate with her family, though it often frustrated her. She learned to email and Instant Message in her 70s and early 80s and then to text and Facetime in her late 80s and 90s. She also liked to Google things.In her late 80s she conceived the idea for the Circle of Grace at St. Michael Lutheran Church, a garden for scattering ashes and remembering loved ones. She continued to work on it into her 90s, making it a place of peace and beauty. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who dearly loved her family and was dearly loved in return. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Charles Edge.She is survived by her son, Charles Edge of Lexington of North Carolina; her daughter, Kay Edge of Radford, Virginia; two grandchildren, April Lawson and Ryan Edge; two great-grandchildren, Kate Lawson and Evan Lawson; a sister, Betty Greene; and two brothers, Paulwyn Boliek and Luther Boliek. The world is a nicer place for her having occupied it and she will be sadly missed.Her memorial service will be at the Circle of Grace garden, St. Michael Lutheran Church in early April with Covid protocols in place. Memorials may be made to the Circle of Grace, St. Michael Lutheran Church.