Logwood



Frances Jeames



June 12, 1927



October 22, 2020



Frances Jeames Logwood, 93, was called home to sing with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from the Radford Health and Rehab center where she has lived the past three years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" John Logwood Jr.; her parents, William Burford and Nadine Burford; her brothers, Louis Burford, Warren Burford, Wallace Burford; and her sisters, Merle Foreman, Mary Duty, and Nell Smith.



Frances is survived by her daughter, Judy Logwood (Ronda Miller) of Annandale, Va.; her son, Keith Logwood of Roanoke, Va.; her son, Mark Logwood (Maureen Tenney) of Roanoke, Va.; her son, Tim Logwood (Debbie) of Christiansburg, Va.; her grandkids, Anthony, Devan, Emily, Alex, and Lauren; her great-grandchildren, Jonah, Silas, and Creed. She is also survived by her brother, Floyd Burford of Lynchburg and many nieces and nephews.



Frances was born on June 12, 1927 in Lynchburg, Va and graduated from E. C. Glass High School. She retired from Singer Furniture Company in 1989. She was a long-standing member at Grand Court Baptist Church in Roanoke.



Mom's greatest gift was her voice. Her greatest quality was her grace. Combined together, she blessed many people over time singing at weddings, funerals, and churches. She also worked for Blair Industries modeling products with her grace and beauty. In her later years, she began writing poetry and proudly got a book published of her poems. She was a dedicated wife to her husband and shared her motherly love with her children and grandchildren.



We would like to celebrate Moms life at a later date when we all can gather together safely.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Grandin Court Baptist Church in her honor at 2660 Brambleton Avenue SW Roanoke, Va 24015.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.