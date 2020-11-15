Gray



Frances Mae Thomas



November 8, 2020



Frances Mae Thomas Gray passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Fran now joins her husband, Harry F. Gray Jr.; her parents, Samuel and Anna Thomas; and brothers, Edward, Willow, and Steven Thomas.



Left behind to honor her memory are son, Clifford Gray and wife, Rochelle; daughter, Cynthia Gray and husband, Jerry Caldwell; grandchildren, Taylor Renfroe and Sarah Gray; sister, Mabel Garvey, many cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends.



Fran, pictured above posing with her World War II Victory Garden, was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1964 the Nickel-Plate Norfolk & Western merger brought the family to Roanoke. Fran was retired from Roanoke City Schools, where she cooked for the children of Preston Park Elementary. She was a gifted quilter and seamstress, as well as an amazing Italian chef. Fran always made sure no one ever left her house hungry.



Fran loved to listen to classical music and opera, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to her favorite radio station, WVTF.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.