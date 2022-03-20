Frances Rose Manuel



Frances Rose Manuel, daughter of Calloway and Elsie (Burford) Brown, was born on September 18, 1926, in Covington, Kentucky.



She attended school in Roanoke, Virginia, and graduated from William Fleming High School. She worked as a head teller for 40 years at various branches of what started out as Colonial American National Bank, where she met her husband of almost 50 years, Carroll Ural Manuel.



Frances was an active member of the Northview United Methodist. She was also a Sunday School teacher at Grace United Methodist. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed old movies and working crossword puzzles. Frances was a meticulous gardener and always had a beautiful yard. She was a good cook and enjoyed seeing the smiling faces around her dinner table. Frances' greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Above all else, she was a very hard worker, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth (Tammy) Manuel, and Timothy (Vicki) Manuel; three grandchildren, Jessica Manuel, Christopher Manuel, and Phillip Manuel; brother, Robert Brown; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Calloway and Elsie Brown; husband, Carroll Manuel; sisters, Ruth Humbert; Mary Sowder, Shirley Slusher, and Margaret Brown; and a brother, Irving Brown.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.