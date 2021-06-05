Menu
Frances Williams "Frankie" McLaughlin
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Frances "Frankie" Williams McLaughlin

March 24, 1928 - June 2, 2021

Frances "Frankie" Williams McLaughlin, 93, of Moneta, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on Saturday, March 24, 1928, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Isaac Carter Williams and Flora Hale Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harrison McLaughlin Jr.; grandson, Mark McLaughlin; sisters, Catherine Overstreet and Elizabeth Irvine; brother, Charles Williams; and a very special sister-in-law, Jean Jordan.

She was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Frankie was a loving momma, granny, aunt, sister, sister-in-law and friend. Her home was always open for visits, it was a place of warmth and love, many meals and family gatherings. She loved her family dearly. In 2020, she made 70 lap quilts for her family and a few friends for Christmas. Her love was sewn into every stitch.

She is survived by her daughters, Gloria M. Scott and husband, Tom, Erma M. Orange, Flora Catherine Chatman and husband, Charles, Jan M. Stinnette and husband, Perry, and Beth M. Talley and husband, David; son, Jerry L. McLaughlin and wife, Sharon; sisters, Madeline Caldwell and Mary Teass; brother, Edgar Williams and wife, Edith, Carl A. Williams and friend, Mary, and Carter H. Williams, as well as 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren.

The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 1737 Robertson Road, Bedford, VA 24523.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford, with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Edrie
June 6, 2021
I do not know anyone else in Frankie's family. I used to attend Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Two and a half years ago my husband went to be with Jesus. I felt lost and didn't feel comfortable wherever I sat at church until Frankie asked me to sit with her on 'widow's row'! I sat there until I moved to Roanoke. She had me come to her home and have lunch several times. She ministered to me. I loved her and will never forget her goodness to me during a difficult time in my life.
Beverly Fogg
Friend
June 5, 2021
