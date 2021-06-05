Frances "Frankie" Williams McLaughlinMarch 24, 1928 - June 2, 2021Frances "Frankie" Williams McLaughlin, 93, of Moneta, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on Saturday, March 24, 1928, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Isaac Carter Williams and Flora Hale Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harrison McLaughlin Jr.; grandson, Mark McLaughlin; sisters, Catherine Overstreet and Elizabeth Irvine; brother, Charles Williams; and a very special sister-in-law, Jean Jordan.She was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Frankie was a loving momma, granny, aunt, sister, sister-in-law and friend. Her home was always open for visits, it was a place of warmth and love, many meals and family gatherings. She loved her family dearly. In 2020, she made 70 lap quilts for her family and a few friends for Christmas. Her love was sewn into every stitch.She is survived by her daughters, Gloria M. Scott and husband, Tom, Erma M. Orange, Flora Catherine Chatman and husband, Charles, Jan M. Stinnette and husband, Perry, and Beth M. Talley and husband, David; son, Jerry L. McLaughlin and wife, Sharon; sisters, Madeline Caldwell and Mary Teass; brother, Edgar Williams and wife, Edith, Carl A. Williams and friend, Mary, and Carter H. Williams, as well as 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren.The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 1737 Robertson Road, Bedford, VA 24523.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford, with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.