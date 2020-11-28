I'm saddened to hear about Fran's passing. My Mom taught along side her at Haycock and Churchill Road. Her classroom guinea pig M&M was my charge over a summer after 1st grade. At Churchill Road I would often visit her after school. I remember the pretzel she gave me for a snack. I also have fond memories with her at Rehoboth Beach with my Mom, Lara and Beth. Love- Bach Mai Allen and Cynthia Allen

Bach Mai Allen Friend November 27, 2020