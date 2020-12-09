Frances Painter Sweet
December 7, 2020
Frances Painter Sweet, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, December 7, 2020.
She was a member of Patterson Memorial Grace Brethren Church and was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. "Dick" Sweet, and grandson, Tommy Sweet.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Linda Sweet; two granddaughters, Rickie "Ann" and Tanya; a grandson, Bill; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Garrison and Erin; and two great-great-grandchildren, Elijah and Lucas.
Funeral Services will be conducted from the graveside at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Oakey's North Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Bible Church, 5512 Hollins Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.