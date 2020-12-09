Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Painter Sweet
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Frances Painter Sweet

December 7, 2020

Frances Painter Sweet, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, December 7, 2020.

She was a member of Patterson Memorial Grace Brethren Church and was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. "Dick" Sweet, and grandson, Tommy Sweet.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Linda Sweet; two granddaughters, Rickie "Ann" and Tanya; a grandson, Bill; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Garrison and Erin; and two great-great-grandchildren, Elijah and Lucas.

Funeral Services will be conducted from the graveside at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Oakey's North Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Bible Church, 5512 Hollins Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.