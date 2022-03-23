Francis Allen Jeffries
August 22, 1932 - March 19, 2022
Francis Allen Jeffries Sr., 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.