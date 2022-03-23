Menu
Francis Allen Jeffries
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Francis Allen Jeffries

August 22, 1932 - March 19, 2022

Francis Allen Jeffries Sr., 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
I’m sorry I’m not in Roanoke to be there with you. You already know Martha and I are there for you when ever you need us. Love you
Gary Clements
Family
March 23, 2022
A fine man, I worked for him, enjoyed the good times at Hollins and Salem. Rest on Jeff.
Olivia Smith
Friend
March 22, 2022
