Frank "Junior" Breckinridge
Bradley Jr.
June 19, 2021
Frank Breckinridge "Junior" Bradley Jr., 76, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Breckinridge Bradley Sr. and Ruby Gladys Nininger Bradley, and by his first wife, Velma Jean Marshall Bradley.
He worked as a store clerk for Salem Quickette and Kessler's Market in Fincastle. He was an avid walker and an Eagle Rock history buff.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Becker Bradley; stepson, William Becker; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Clifford McCullough; brothers, Randall Bradley and friend, Susie Humphrey, and Harold Bradley.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverends Ray Sandifer and Robert McRae officiating. Donations may be sent to Shiloh United Methodist Church c/o Ray Spangler, 157 Allen Branch Road, Eagle Rock, VA 24090.
Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Eagle Rock Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.