Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Breckinridge "Junior" Bradley Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Eagle Rock
14777 Church Street
Eagle Rock, VA
Frank "Junior" Breckinridge

Bradley Jr.

June 19, 2021

Frank Breckinridge "Junior" Bradley Jr., 76, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Breckinridge Bradley Sr. and Ruby Gladys Nininger Bradley, and by his first wife, Velma Jean Marshall Bradley.

He worked as a store clerk for Salem Quickette and Kessler's Market in Fincastle. He was an avid walker and an Eagle Rock history buff.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Becker Bradley; stepson, William Becker; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Clifford McCullough; brothers, Randall Bradley and friend, Susie Humphrey, and Harold Bradley.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverends Ray Sandifer and Robert McRae officiating. Donations may be sent to Shiloh United Methodist Church c/o Ray Spangler, 157 Allen Branch Road, Eagle Rock, VA 24090.

Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Eagle Rock Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Eagle Rock
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Eagle Rock.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.