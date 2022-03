Frank & Vonice



Bratton



Frank Bratton 1929 ~ 2004



Vonice Wheeler Bratton 1932 ~ 2021



Mom and Dad, You are together now, but we are without you both. Not a day passes without wanting to share a memory, a milestone, or a story with you. We hope we make you proud in some way everyday.



Your children, David, Ralph, Marsha, Barry, Rhonda, and Robert



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.