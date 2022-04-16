Menu
Frank Elbert Brown
Givens Funeral Home
110 South Woodrum Street
Pearisburg, VA
Frank Elbert Brown

Frank Elbert Brown, 93, of Staffordsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Frank was born on June 8, 1928, in Norton, Va., a son of the late Frank Lee Brown and Leanor Lawson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Walker and William Brown and four sisters, Spicey Brown, Maxie Lucas, Bertha June Sumpter, and Ella Ruth Ratcliffe.

Frank was a graduate of Pearisburg High School Red Devils and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired as the Postmaster of the Staffordsville Post Office with 39 years of service. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Bane, Va.

He is survived by his wife 65 years, Kathryn Stafford Brown of Staffordsville; son, Frank T. "Tim" Brown of Staffordsville; daughter, Cindy E. Brown of Staffordsville; and four grandchildren, Anthony Brown, Laney Spencer (Chris), Dustin Brown and Mariah Krepps (Shawn).

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Rev Shahn Wilburn and Pastor Mike Reynolds officiating with burial following in the Eaton's Chapel Cemetery in Staffordsville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service from 1 until 2 p.m.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 16, 2022.
