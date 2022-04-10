Frank Payne Lafon Jr.August 13, 1936 - April 6, 2022Frank Payne Lafon Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.He was born in Blacksburg, Va., on August 13, 1936, to the late Frank Payne Lafon Sr. and Juanita Jones Lafon. He was a regular attendee of Mount Tabor School. He loved going to church at Blacksburg First Church of God.Special thank you to his caregivers Arnold and Donna Lafon and Bob and Charlotte Holland.Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Westview Cemetery.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home.