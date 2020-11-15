Thompson
Frank M.
August 9, 1924
November 12, 2020
Frank M. Thompson, 96, widower of Shirley Ann Thompson, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was born in Bonsack, Va. on August 9, 1924, and was the son of the late Harry and Annie Thompson. Frank served in the United States Navy and went on to have a successful 30-year career with Norfolk & Western Railroad.
An avid bowler, Frank was always active. He enjoyed boating, motorcycles, and cars- anything that went fast. He was a loving husband, great father, and a devoted family man.
Frank will be missed and remembered by his son, Mark Thompson, and his wife Debbie. He will also be missed by his two grandchildren, Aaron Thompson of Ashland, Va., and Elizabeth Hill of Charlotte, N.C., along with her husband, Zach Hill, and by Frank's three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Henley, and Grace.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center, 1601 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA, 23224.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.