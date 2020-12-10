Frank Delano Quesenberry
December 22, 1932 - December 8, 2020
Frank Delano Quesenberry, 87, of Goodview, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
He was born on December 22, 1932 in Carroll County, Virginia.
Frank was predeceased by his father, Offie Quesenberry; mother and stepfather, Hassie and James Taylor; and beloved wife, Bonnie McCulley Quesenberry.
He is survived by his son, David Quesenberry (Ming Shin); sister, Wanda Humphrey (Larry); stepsons, Danny Hall and Steven Hall (Cindy); and grandchildren, Hunter, McKenzie, Carly, and Marisa.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Tommy Blewett officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on the day of the service. Interment will follow the service at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to Lake Drive Church of Christ in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.