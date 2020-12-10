Menu
Frank Delano Quesenberry
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Frank Delano Quesenberry

December 22, 1932 - December 8, 2020

Frank Delano Quesenberry, 87, of Goodview, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was born on December 22, 1932 in Carroll County, Virginia.

Frank was predeceased by his father, Offie Quesenberry; mother and stepfather, Hassie and James Taylor; and beloved wife, Bonnie McCulley Quesenberry.

He is survived by his son, David Quesenberry (Ming Shin); sister, Wanda Humphrey (Larry); stepsons, Danny Hall and Steven Hall (Cindy); and grandchildren, Hunter, McKenzie, Carly, and Marisa.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Tommy Blewett officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on the day of the service. Interment will follow the service at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to Lake Drive Church of Christ in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Frank was a wonderful man. I worked with him at Kmart for many years. My thought and prayers go out to all his family.
Brenda Yopp
December 11, 2020
I met Frank when I worked for K mart Automotive. A genuinely nice man. So very sorry for your Families loss.
Mike Hester
December 11, 2020
Thought and prayers go out to Delano´s family. He was a member of the Hillsville High School Class of 1951 and as a member he will always be a close to our hearts.
Shirley Jackson Uber
December 11, 2020
I worked with Frank for many years at Kmart and thought of him as a friend . He was always so kind and understanding . RIP Frank .
Marge Lester
December 11, 2020
Will miss him dearly looked forward to seeing him every Sunday in church. Such a sweet person.
Odessa King
December 10, 2020
He was such a sweet and gentle soul. He will be missed,
Bill & Carol Bonham
December 10, 2020
