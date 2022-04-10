Frank J. Smith
March 30, 2022
Frank J. Smith, 83, of Bedford, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Dooley and the Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. A graveside service will follow at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.