Frank J. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
Frank J. Smith

March 30, 2022

Frank J. Smith, 83, of Bedford, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Dooley and the Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. A graveside service will follow at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
