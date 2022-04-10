Frank J. SmithMarch 30, 2022Frank J. Smith, 83, of Bedford, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Dooley and the Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. A graveside service will follow at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, 540-586-7360.