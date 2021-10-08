Frank Wilson Staton Jr.



September 7, 1943 - October 5, 2021



It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Wilson Staton Jr., 78, of Buena Vista, announce his passing on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home with his daughter, Karen by his side. He was born September 7, 1943, in Lexington a son of the late Frank W. Staton Sr. and Louise Virginia Gordon Staton.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Staton Nicely.



Frank was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army while stationed in Korea. He worked as a helicopter crew chief and mechanic. He was employed by Reeves Brothers for over 25 years and eventually retired from McQuay International. He was a loving and devoted Daddy and PawPaw. His world revolved around his three grandchildren. He also enjoyed guns, sports, and watching NCIS. He was a very unique person and he will be terribly missed. We love you, Daddy, and our lives will never be the same without you.



Surviving are his children, Michael Shannon Staton, of Lexington; Karen Staton Thomas, and husband, Jeff of Buena Vista, Holly Staton Lucsko and husband, Frank of Roanoke; beloved grandchildren, Kayla Nicole Lucsko, Ryan Wilson Lucsko, and Nicholas Parker Lucsko; brothers, Jerry L. Staton and Albert L. Staton.



The family will have a private Memorial Service.



Thank you to Rockbridge Area Hospice, Pam Jennings, and Marlene Deacon, your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2021.