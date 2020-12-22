Frank Wayne Webb Sr.
May 1, 1940 - December 19, 2020
Frank Wayne Webb Sr., 80, lifetime resident of Roanoke County, born May 1, 1940 graduated to heaven on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Sallie and Willie Webb and brother, Jimmie Webb.
Surviving his departure are his devoted wife of 48 years, Rose; his daughters, Doris Hadley, Kelly Carneal, and Gail Newman; son, Frank Wayne Jr.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Noell-Martin; brother, Paul (Janet) Webb; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private graveside service will be at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.