Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frankie Marie Wright Dogan
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Frankie Marie Wright Dogan

December 9, 2021

Frankie Marie Wright Dogan, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Bobby. She is survived by her sons, Tony (Jo), Jerry (Sue), Rocky (Tammy), Steve, and Stanley (Tracey); daughters, Robin (Charlie) and Mandy (Dave); plus, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Oakey's North Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thinking of you at this difficult time. Our prayers for all of the family. Darrell and Joy
Darrell and Joy McDonough
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results