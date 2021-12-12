Frankie Marie Wright Dogan
December 9, 2021
Frankie Marie Wright Dogan, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Bobby. She is survived by her sons, Tony (Jo), Jerry (Sue), Rocky (Tammy), Steve, and Stanley (Tracey); daughters, Robin (Charlie) and Mandy (Dave); plus, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Oakey's North Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.