Franklin Edward Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Franklin Edward Harris

June 22, 2021

Franklin Edward Harris of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

A native of Newport News, Va., Ed grew up on 50th Street very close to the Newport News Shipyard with brothers, Bill and Bob, and his beloved late parents, Margaret and Frank.

Upon graduation from William & Mary in 1964, Ed joined United Virginia Bank as a management trainee. Through the years, Ed rose through the ranks of the bank and ultimately became President of the Western Region for what would become SunTrust Bank. Ed was always grateful for all of the wonderful people he worked with over his career that spanned 36 years.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beth Hastings Harris; his parents; and his older brother, Bill.

Ed is survived by his son, Michael Edward Harris and his wife, Cameron; his son, D. Scott Harris and Tamara Hayes; his youngest son, Bradford Keith Harris and his wife, Amber; his grandchildren, Charlie, Teddy, Dixon, Mills, and Suzanne; and his brother, Robert Eldon Harris and his wife, Pam. He is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will be receiving visitors at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Heights Community Church located at 2014 Memorial Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Heights Community Church
2014 Memorial Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jun
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Heights Community Church
2014 Memorial Ave, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn of Ed´s passing. He was one of the finest men I ever knew. His service and mentoring to United Way were precious and appreciated.
Bob kulinski
November 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I had so much respect for your Dad, he was a good father and husband and I know he will be missed. I have lots of good memories spending evenings with your Dad and Beth, Ed always taking us somewhere special. Also all the many family gatherings.May God bless and comfort you today and always.
Joan Powell
Family
June 26, 2021
Though we were not able to be with you at Ed's service today, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you and trust that God will comfort each one of you in the days ahead. Ed and Beth will always be remembered as precious family!
Debbie and Patrick Montenegro
Family
June 25, 2021
Ed was a popular classmate in our 1958 class of Newport News High School. I send condolences to his family and colleagues for their loss. I join you in giving thanks for Ed's long and successful life as as a friend, and a respected leader in the banking community.8
Joe Drewry
School
June 25, 2021
I worked with Ed for many years and was always amazed at the time and attention he gave to everyone. I hope
Pamela Lescure
June 24, 2021
We grieve with the rest of our family. We were blessed to have shared family and good times together and we have great memories of Beth and Ed. Love and God bless to all the family.
Carol and Richard Engel
Family
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Emily
Other
June 24, 2021
