Franklin Edward Harris
June 22, 2021
Franklin Edward Harris of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
A native of Newport News, Va., Ed grew up on 50th Street very close to the Newport News Shipyard with brothers, Bill and Bob, and his beloved late parents, Margaret and Frank.
Upon graduation from William & Mary in 1964, Ed joined United Virginia Bank as a management trainee. Through the years, Ed rose through the ranks of the bank and ultimately became President of the Western Region for what would become SunTrust Bank. Ed was always grateful for all of the wonderful people he worked with over his career that spanned 36 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beth Hastings Harris; his parents; and his older brother, Bill.
Ed is survived by his son, Michael Edward Harris and his wife, Cameron; his son, D. Scott Harris and Tamara Hayes; his youngest son, Bradford Keith Harris and his wife, Amber; his grandchildren, Charlie, Teddy, Dixon, Mills, and Suzanne; and his brother, Robert Eldon Harris and his wife, Pam. He is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be receiving visitors at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Heights Community Church located at 2014 Memorial Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 24, 2021.