Franklin Ferrell Kidd, of Bedford, formerly of Roanoke, died peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Frank was married to the love of his life, Carolyn Burton Kidd, for 47 years.
In addition to Carolyn, Frank is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Eric) Bellamy of Keller, Texas and Cori (Lud) Fairchild of Bedford, Virginia. Frank is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lauren and Ethan Bellamy and Noah and Luke Fairchild.
Frank was born in Giles County on August 12, 1938 to the late James Frazier and Mammie Belle Kidd. Frank was a veteran of the Air Force and retired from IBM after 30 years of employment.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta (13586 South Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. Family will receive visitors at the church an hour prior to the service. The family requests that masks be worn for the protection of everyone in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Food for Kids P.O. Box 674 Bedford, VA 24523.
We were saddened to learn of Frank's passing. We have fond memories of our time spent with you,Carolyn, and Frank. Our game evenings were always fun. We are glad our paths crossed and the friendship that developed. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
God Bless.
Don & Valerie Sorensen
Friend
January 19, 2022
Carolyn, I'm sorry to hear of your loss. Frank was a great guy. I really enjoyed working with him in the late 80's. I always really respected and looked up to him.
Byron Dillard
Work
January 17, 2022
Carolyn, Blessings to you and your family.
Robert Bryant
January 8, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Janet & Jimmy Carter
January 6, 2022
My condolences to his Family and especially to Carolyn.
Phyllis Whiteside Booxbaum
January 5, 2022
Dear Carolyn,Cori,Sandy and family,
We are so sorry about the loss of Frank. He was such a wonderful husband and father. He will truly be missed by all. He had such a great sense of humor. I know he is celebrating in heaven with Jesus and one day you will all see him again.
Brenda and Jeff Wall
Family
January 5, 2022
Carolyn and Cori...we are sorry for your loss of your beloved Frank. You will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days.
Jim and Betty Whisman
Friend
January 5, 2022
Carolyn, so sorry for your loss. I only had Frank as a manager for a short time but have good memories of that time. Will be thinking of you.