Franklin Ferrell Kidd



August 12, 1938 - January 2, 2022



Franklin Ferrell Kidd, of Bedford, formerly of Roanoke, died peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Frank was married to the love of his life, Carolyn Burton Kidd, for 47 years.



In addition to Carolyn, Frank is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Eric) Bellamy of Keller, Texas and Cori (Lud) Fairchild of Bedford, Virginia. Frank is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lauren and Ethan Bellamy and Noah and Luke Fairchild.



Frank was born in Giles County on August 12, 1938 to the late James Frazier and Mammie Belle Kidd. Frank was a veteran of the Air Force and retired from IBM after 30 years of employment.



A celebration of life will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta (13586 South Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. Family will receive visitors at the church an hour prior to the service. The family requests that masks be worn for the protection of everyone in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Food for Kids P.O. Box 674 Bedford, VA 24523.



Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory



320 N Bridge St, Bedford, VA 24523



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.