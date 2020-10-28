HARRIS
Fred Evans
October 26, 2020
Fred Evans Harris, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
He loved flying airplanes and was a Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 10 years and a member of the Reserves for 11 years. After his military service he was employed as a Clerk for the N&W Railway. Fred was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen M. Harris and Lonnie J. Harris, and brother, J. Wayne Harris.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Mary Early Harris; sons, Mandel E. Harris (Stacy) of Ridgeway, and Denny F. Harris (Rebecca) of Collinsville; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 28, 2020.