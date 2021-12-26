Menu
Fred Douglas Hairston Jr.
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Fred Douglas Hairston Jr.

August 6, 1923 - December 21, 2021

Fred Douglas Hairston Jr. entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home in Roanoke, Va. He is survived by his wife, Louise Hairston, of the home, son Essex Hairston (Carolyn) of Roanoke; daughter Freddie La Verne Hairston Higgins (Paul), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; bonus daughters, Tracy B. Jones of Catonsville, Md.; Lisa F. Barnett, of Roanoke, and Andrea S. M. Barnett, of Chesapeake, Va. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in the Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www. Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
High Street Baptist Church
VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
High Street Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy.
Linda Daniel
Friend
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Taylor
December 26, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 24, 2021
