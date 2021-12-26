Fred Douglas Hairston Jr.
August 6, 1923 - December 21, 2021
Fred Douglas Hairston Jr. entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home in Roanoke, Va. He is survived by his wife, Louise Hairston, of the home, son Essex Hairston (Carolyn) of Roanoke; daughter Freddie La Verne Hairston Higgins (Paul), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; bonus daughters, Tracy B. Jones of Catonsville, Md.; Lisa F. Barnett, of Roanoke, and Andrea S. M. Barnett, of Chesapeake, Va. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in the Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www. Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.