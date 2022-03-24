Menu
Fred Carlyle Wright
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Fred Carlyle Wright

January 22, 1931 - March 19, 2022

Fred C. Wright, age 91, of Salem, Virginia passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He served in the Korean War and was a member of the Mountain Masonic Lodge 140 of New Castle. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Wright; two stepsons, Geary Bowles (Dyta), and B. B. Bowles; one granddaughter (Princess) Desirae (Tyler); one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ann; one sister, Iris Kostrie (Rick); one brother, Bruce Wright (Chris); and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Union Church in Catawba. (7509 Newport Rd. Catawba, Virginia). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Shiloh Union Church
7509 Newport Rd., Catawba, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
