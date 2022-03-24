Fred Carlyle Wright
January 22, 1931 - March 19, 2022
Fred C. Wright, age 91, of Salem, Virginia passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He served in the Korean War and was a member of the Mountain Masonic Lodge 140 of New Castle. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Wright; two stepsons, Geary Bowles (Dyta), and B. B. Bowles; one granddaughter (Princess) Desirae (Tyler); one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ann; one sister, Iris Kostrie (Rick); one brother, Bruce Wright (Chris); and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Union Church in Catawba. (7509 Newport Rd. Catawba, Virginia). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.