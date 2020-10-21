Brown
Gail Anita
April 10, 1960
October 16, 2020
Gail Anita Brown, daughter of Bishop Shadrack and the late Reverend Dr. Shirley G. Brown, was born April 10, 1960 in Suffolk, Va. On October 16, 2020, the Almighty God, in his infinite wisdom, called her home to join her mother. All those Gail knew and touched will miss her unassuming and ever powerful presence.
A memorial service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Garden of Prayer #7 Church, 3101 Cove Rd. Roanoke, Va. Masks are required. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.