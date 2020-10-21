Menu
Gail Anita Brown
Brown

Gail Anita

April 10, 1960

October 16, 2020

Gail Anita Brown, daughter of Bishop Shadrack and the late Reverend Dr. Shirley G. Brown, was born April 10, 1960 in Suffolk, Va. On October 16, 2020, the Almighty God, in his infinite wisdom, called her home to join her mother. All those Gail knew and touched will miss her unassuming and ever powerful presence.

A memorial service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Garden of Prayer #7 Church, 3101 Cove Rd. Roanoke, Va. Masks are required.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.

