Gail Brabham
March 24, 1942 - September 12, 2021
Gail Brabham of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., was a loving and compassionate partner, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Gail was born in Charlotte, N.C., on March 24, 1943, to the late Harvey and Elizabeth Thornhill.
She was a 1961 graduate of Harding High School. After graduation, she went to work for the Federal Reserve Bank. This was the beginning of a long career in banking. She remained there until her marriage to Gerald Simmons in 1964 when she then moved to Virginia. She worked for Colonial American Bank until 1972, then transitioned into a job as Medical Assistant/Office Manager for L.G. Richards, Jr., MD in Vinton, Va.
In 1983, she married Henry Brabham and together, they began construction of the Lancerlot Sports Complex in 1985. She handled membership sales for the health clubs and all rink rentals. In 1989, she became the GM for the Roanoke Valley Rebels Hockey Team.
In 1993, she restarted her banking career and retired from SunTrust Bank in 2010. She came out of retirement years later, and worked for Temp-O-Matic, retiring again in 2019.
Gail was an avid reader, as well as passionate about interior design and flipping homes. Her style was undeniable. In 2019, she realized a lifelong dream…to own a home in her mother's birth state of Georgia. The house was purchased in Washington, Ga., close to her mother's hometown. She took great joy in decorating and updating this charming home. We are confident that she is currently redecorating, or planning to redecorate, many of the mansions she is surely encountering in Heaven.
Gail was loved by many, had an incredible smile, and could fill any room with joy. She was a spirited and funny mother, and nothing slipped by her when raising her children. She held her kids to high standards, and she was always loving and supporting in everything they did. Many times, she found whatever they did funny…after she had time to think things over. She enjoyed nothing more than family gatherings, sharing stories, and laughing.
Surviving Gail are her partner of 16 years, Luis Sanchez; son, Dallas Simmons (Heather) and grandchildren, Grayson (Sydney,) Katie (Exree) and Emily (Nick); daughter, Lisa Renee Whitfield and grandsons, Billy and Matthew; brother, Frank Thornhill (Sandy); niece, Nancy Nicks (Darden); and loving cousins in Georgia, Rose Bennett and Susan Chafin, and in North Carolina, Claire Skinner and Jane Cobb. Also surviving are her former husband, Gerald Simmons and "wife-in-law," Carol Mraz Simmons.
An intimate family gathering will be held, and an announcement will be sent when it is safe to gather and celebrate her beautiful life. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2021.