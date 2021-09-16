Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gail Brabham
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Gail Brabham

March 24, 1942 - September 12, 2021

Gail Brabham of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., was a loving and compassionate partner, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Gail was born in Charlotte, N.C., on March 24, 1943, to the late Harvey and Elizabeth Thornhill.

She was a 1961 graduate of Harding High School. After graduation, she went to work for the Federal Reserve Bank. This was the beginning of a long career in banking. She remained there until her marriage to Gerald Simmons in 1964 when she then moved to Virginia. She worked for Colonial American Bank until 1972, then transitioned into a job as Medical Assistant/Office Manager for L.G. Richards, Jr., MD in Vinton, Va.

In 1983, she married Henry Brabham and together, they began construction of the Lancerlot Sports Complex in 1985. She handled membership sales for the health clubs and all rink rentals. In 1989, she became the GM for the Roanoke Valley Rebels Hockey Team.

In 1993, she restarted her banking career and retired from SunTrust Bank in 2010. She came out of retirement years later, and worked for Temp-O-Matic, retiring again in 2019.

Gail was an avid reader, as well as passionate about interior design and flipping homes. Her style was undeniable. In 2019, she realized a lifelong dream…to own a home in her mother's birth state of Georgia. The house was purchased in Washington, Ga., close to her mother's hometown. She took great joy in decorating and updating this charming home. We are confident that she is currently redecorating, or planning to redecorate, many of the mansions she is surely encountering in Heaven.

Gail was loved by many, had an incredible smile, and could fill any room with joy. She was a spirited and funny mother, and nothing slipped by her when raising her children. She held her kids to high standards, and she was always loving and supporting in everything they did. Many times, she found whatever they did funny…after she had time to think things over. She enjoyed nothing more than family gatherings, sharing stories, and laughing.

Surviving Gail are her partner of 16 years, Luis Sanchez; son, Dallas Simmons (Heather) and grandchildren, Grayson (Sydney,) Katie (Exree) and Emily (Nick); daughter, Lisa Renee Whitfield and grandsons, Billy and Matthew; brother, Frank Thornhill (Sandy); niece, Nancy Nicks (Darden); and loving cousins in Georgia, Rose Bennett and Susan Chafin, and in North Carolina, Claire Skinner and Jane Cobb. Also surviving are her former husband, Gerald Simmons and "wife-in-law," Carol Mraz Simmons.

An intimate family gathering will be held, and an announcement will be sent when it is safe to gather and celebrate her beautiful life. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Gail was one of a kind. Loving, Caring, beautiful, sweet and the best friend I ever had. She was my Sister/Cousin. God threw away her mold when he made Gail. She will forever be in my heart and on my mind. Love, Rose Lunceford Bennett.
Rose Lunceford Bennett
October 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person and true friend. We are so sorry for your loss.
Johnny & Beverly Furr
School
September 16, 2021
I only met Gale once and thought she was the sweetest person I ever met. Her personality could win anyone over. I was so sadden to learn of her passing.
Bonnie Agner
September 16, 2021
I worked with Gale at Crouches pharmacy a number of years ago. She was a delight to me with. So sorry for your loss
Jean Ashley
Work
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results