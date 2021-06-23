Menu
Garland Ray Crawford
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Garland Ray Crawford

June 20, 2021

Garland Ray Crawford, 80, of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann B. Crawford and second wife, Lottie M. Crawford; parents, Mary and Everette "Slim" Crawford; brothers, Larry, Darrell, and Donald Crawford; and sister, Dorothy Giles.

He is survived by his children and spouses, Theresa and Kenneth Stevens, Raymond and Carrie Crawford, and Daniel Crawford; grandchildren, Brandi (Jason) Duncan, Tammie (Chad) Turner, Joanna Crawford; great-grandchildren, Kinnice Turner, Corbin Duncan, and Riley Duncan; sisters, Kathy Agee and Nancy Bartell; and many other special nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cross Roads Church (Crawford Family) Cemetery, New Castle, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home
VA
Jun
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
VA
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Ray's passing. I miss seeing you all . Love to the family.
Lillie slusser Fisher
Family
July 4, 2021
