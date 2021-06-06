Garland Reeves Life, longtime resident of Roanoke, Va., passed away at home in Johnson City, Tennessee. Born in McGaheysville, Va. to Cecil and Mary Burner Life, he was a graduate of Montevideo High School, Bridgewater College, and the University of Virginia. Predeceased by his parents, Garland is survived by his loving family, wife, Kimberly Hale; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amy Life, daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Paul Tesoriere; grandchildren, Benjamin and Megan Life and Bella and Luca Tesoriere; stepdaughter, Gretchen Roberts; stepson Andrew Roberts; his sister, Janet Wayland; numerous other family members; and his beloved dog, Reuben.
Garland served for 38 years as a teacher, the principal of Andrew Lewis and Cave Spring High Schools, and as a Roanoke County School administrator. He believed in all children's potential and giving them the best environment to grow and develop. Nowhere was this more evident than the care and selfless devotion he consistently gave his family.
Strongly influenced by growing up on a farm, Garland was a strong proponent of getting your work done first and working hard as a way of life. He was a man defined by his work, but not by his profession. He dabbled and excelled in woodcrafting, arranging flowers, painting/sketching, and genealogy. He volunteered for his churches and neighborhoods. His lifetime passions were gardening and cooking. His vegetable gardens always turned into mini-farms, and his yards set the standard by being as neat as they were beautiful. No meal or party was too large for him to personally prepare and cook every mouthwatering dish. His dinners were not for the diet-conscious.
Garland was charitable and generous in the ways that count the most – his care and service to others. Wherever he lived, local store and office clerks, nurses, and many others would often find themselves in possession of cakes, pies, or cobblers from Garland's kitchen. He believed in befriending everyone, and through that inclusion, always invited his staff janitors, postmen, etc. to his annual and amazing Christmas parties. In times of need, or just because he felt like it, neighbors would occasionally come home from work to find their yard already mowed for them. A lover of witticisms and great quotations, Garland liked to remind people that "Character is the way you act when you think no one is watching" and "Life is not a dress rehearsal." He lived his life of faith and values as an example to all.
A graveside memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Reginald Tuck at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Roanoke County Education Foundation for Scholarships addressed to Roanoke County Schools, 5937 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, attn: Roanoke County Schools Education Foundation.
This obituary is such a tribute to Garland & who he was to so many. Reading all these stories below from so many individuals who he impacted is just moving.
Kim and Garland opened up their home to me for 8 weeks while I was finishing school and did not have a place to stay. During those 8 weeks, I had the opportunity to get to know Garland & be influenced by his generosity, hospitality, loving kindness... and all the stories.
I enjoyed sitting on the back patio and seeing the beautiful Johnson City sunsets. Usually I was eating some delicious meal Garland prepared throughout the day.
Attached (image) is the most beautiful & delicious fruit tart he made for my birthday. He was so thoughtful and generous. I learned so much from him & just the example he set.
We are all better versions of ourselves because this man lived LIFE on earth with intention, prioritizing relationships with people.
Thank you all for sharing your stories, as they are reminding me of some that he told me, too.
He will be missed. All my love and sorrow and grief to Kim and the entire family.
Alexis Morgan
June 28, 2021
Clothed with compassion, kindness, and patience, Mr. Life was a man of integrity and great leadership ability.
He was my principle at Andrew Lewis High School and I will always remember him as a gentle giant who truly cared about others.
My sincere condolences to his family and all who knew him.
Betty Harrison Wright
June 13, 2021
Sarah and Jason,
Your Dad has always remained so dear to my heart , and through the years I have continued thinking of him with great smiles of affection and respect . John Leigh and I join your families in celebrating his life as we send you our sympathy and love .
Janet
Janet Lee Carter Miller
June 13, 2021
Two giants in Cave Spring history now gone in the past few weeks, Mr. Svec and Mr. Life. I transferred into CSHS before my junior year and had heard that Mr. Life had a reputation for knowing who every student was, and knowing every student´s name, even if he didn´t "know" you. That was awesome and scary at the same time. Sure enough, a few weeks after school started I saw him coming down the hall opposite me and before I could say anything he said, "Hi Tim!"
That simple act left quite an impression on me, and so I´m not surprised to read all the fond remembrances of him here.
Tim Vaughan
June 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Peace be with you.
Michael and Stephanie Cooter
June 8, 2021
I believe Mr. Life had a strong part in Roanoke County hiring me. He always checked up on me and made sure I was ok. He knew the struggles of a beginning teacher. He was also a good neighbor. He cleared our driveway after a snow to make sure I could get to work when my husband was on second shift. My heartfelt condolences to all his family. He was bigger than Life.
Irma Cerda Stritesky
June 8, 2021
I remember Mr. Life as a very friendly, caring man while I attended Cave Spring. Upon reading this I was able to reflect on someone who I had not thought of for quite some time, yet recall how he influenced me in my formative years. Please accept my deepest sympathies and appreciation for his work.
Scott Shaver
June 8, 2021
I did not know how good of friends Mr. Life was ton my father, Dr. Eddie L. Kolb were. He actually called me back in 2016 when my dad passed away. They were always great friends. May you Rest in Peace good fellow!
Tony Kolb
June 7, 2021
Dexin Shi
June 7, 2021
Kimberly, Jason and Sarah,
Garland was more than my principal, he was a special friend to me and my family. We can not say enough about the unique man he was to all who knew him. We comfort each other more closely, by sharing our fond memories. May your memories bring you comfort and peace.
Billie & Tom Reid
June 7, 2021
Very nice man was my principal at Andrew Lewis and some of his words and actions to me being a young black girl changed my life and attitude towards things. Blessing to you all.
Gayle Crockett Musr
June 7, 2021
Garland was truly an amazing man! My heart is so hurt. The past 6 years of doing his pedicures have been a pleasure. There´s been a lot of laughs and tons of stories. My girls and I are forever grateful to have met him. His impression on this earth is well known. May you RIH kind sir. Many prayers and hugs for Kim and his family.
Ashleigh
June 7, 2021
I was fortunate enough to have Mr Life as my principal at CS. He took a special interest in me and all his students. He often sat at my lunch table and visited with me. He made it a point to get to know his students. He was missed when he left to become the Superintendent. He was able to balance kindness while demanding respect. One did not want to disappoint him. He was a special man and I am sure he will be missed by many. This world could use many more people like Mr Life. It´d be a better and kinder world.
Kelly
June 6, 2021
Beyond sad reading of the passing of Mr. Life. Hail to you from a former student of Andrew Lewis High School What an impact you had on my life.
Robyn Stultz
June 6, 2021
You are in my prayers as you grieve the loss of Mr. Life. May your memories comfort you always.
Edrie Bays
June 6, 2021
Mr. Life was instrumental in his service in the Roanoke County Schools, a division that has left a positive impact and influence on many of us. His love of students, dedication to promoting character and ethic, and care for family are appreciated, and his continued choice to request support of its Educational Foundation lets us know how important each student and move forward was to his life. It is a difficult time as family must adjust to this earthly loss, and you have my prayers and thoughts with you.
Rita Evans
June 6, 2021
Garland was a special man and a friend to all. My condolences to his family and all who loved him. He had a wonderful impact on thousands of student, teacher and staff members
Jane Layman
June 6, 2021
Mr Life was a great principal at Andrew Lewis High School and I remember his leadership and guidance. Thank you Mr Life for all your dedication to the education of so many over the years. My condolences to his family.
Wanda Aldridge Class of 1972
Wanda Aldridge Fuschino
June 6, 2021
The kids, and the world, need more people like Garland Life. Loving and caring for kids like he did was, indeed, God´s work. May his legacy and his family be blessed. The next reunion will be forever!
GiGi Craft Hall
ALHS 1976
GiGi Hall
June 6, 2021
Students at Andrew Lewis HS were fortunate to have Mr. Life as our principal. Such a great mentor for all. Class of 73.
Sandra Shanks Shea
June 6, 2021
My condolences to the family. Mr. Life will be greatly missed. He was the best principal I ever had. He was kind to all students. R.I.P.
Donna Weeks
June 6, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I was a student at Andrew Lewis 69 to72 worked in the office The reason was as Mr Life said was to keep me straight He was a great man
William David White
June 6, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the Life family.
Mr. Life was my principal at Andrew Lewis. He made an impression on me because he was a kind man. He could discipline you but he also had a kind heart and we knew he really cared about our welfare and only wanted us to be the best we could be.