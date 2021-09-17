Menu
Garnett Akers Hall
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Garnett Akers Hall

September 14, 2021

Garnett Akers Hall, age 84 of Hillsville, Va. died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was a native of Stuart, Va. and had previously lived in Ashland, Va. and Roanoke, Va. Mr. Hall was a 1956 graduate of Stuart High School. He was a long-time employee as a VDOT highway survey supervisor and retired in 1987 due to disability. Garnett was also well-known for his beautiful singing voice and was a very talented guitar player who loved Bluegrass music. He was a Western Style Square Dance Caller and instructor. His talents lead to his traveling in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee to call dances. He also called at the National Square Dance Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

A former member of Bonsack Baptist Church, his current membership is with Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In recent years he attended Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist and Conners View Primitive Baptist Churches.

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Gladys Hall; his brother, Clyde Hall; and sisters, Elva Thomas and Audrey Hodges.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Terry Hall; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Danny Wilhite of Caroline County, Va. and Vicky and Phil Dolan of Mechanicsville, Va.; two grandsons, Ryan Wilhite of Niceville, Fla. and Del Wilhite of Glen Allen, Va.; one granddaughter, Annie Wilhite of Hampton, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Kinleigh, Jaxson, Thomas, Caroline and Elizabeth; brothers, Bobby Hall of Collinsville, Va. and Ralph Hall of Stuart; sisters, Annie Belle Dalton and Nancy Midkiff, both of Stuart, Va.; stepgrandchildren, Maura Farmer and Kyle Dolan both of Mechanicsville; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Landon, Braxton, and Cameron.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Elder Eddie Bunn and Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bel Spur Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Terry's Mills Road in Meadows of Dan, Va. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church or to New Bel Spur Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Odetta Terry, 1222 Woodstock Rd. Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. CDC Covid Precautions are recommended. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
I worked with Garnett for about 8 years at VDOT , a very good man and wonderful friend ,RIP Garnett you will be remembered and missed
Jimmy Gammon
Work
September 19, 2021
MY DEAREST RUTH AND FAMILY, SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. HE WAS LOVED BY EVERYONE THAT KNEW HIM.
WE WERE SO BLESSED TO HAVE KNOWN HIM. YOU ALL WERE THE FIRST COUPLE WE MET WHEN WE MOVED
TO ASHLAND 58 YEARS AGO. WHAT A BLESSING WE WILL NEVER FORGET.
PRAYERS AND LOVE TO ALL.
Joanne Patterson
Friend
September 19, 2021
My heart goes out to you Ruth during this time of mourning.
I know Garnett will be greatly missed. My prayers are with you and your family. I love you.
Rene’ Turman
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Garnett's passing.
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
William Ray
Friend
September 17, 2021
Robert, so sorry to read about Garnett's passing. May God bless the family.
Jesse (Flat head) Barnard (VDOT)
September 17, 2021
My earlier message should of said Ruth we are so sorry to hear about your husband Sharon and Vickie we are so sorry to hear about your dad. Love y´all!
Becky Barlow
September 16, 2021
You and the girls have our deepest sympathy and great love and appreciation of time spent together over many many years! love and compassion at this sorrowful time.

Michael wampler
Friend
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So Sorry to hear about Garnett. Love & Prayers
Karen & Barney Hill
Neighbor
September 15, 2021
Ruth, Sharon, Vickie and family we are so saddened to hear of Garnett’s passing. He will be greatly missed! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sandie & JC Terry
Family
September 15, 2021
Ruth, Sharon, Vickie, and family. We are so sorry to hear about your dad. We love y’all. We will keep you all in our thousand prayers.
Becky and Calvin Barlow
Friend
September 15, 2021
Our condolences to Ruth, Sharon, Vickie and all his descendants. This was a good man, who raised some awesome daughters, one we call sister. He was a great in law. Our father enjoyed his company immensely, and often repeated stories about the great Hall family and it's legacy, bred and born in the bosom of Virginia's mountains. Much respect. RIP, Garnett.
Johanna Allyn
Family
September 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about Garnett. I know that you will all miss him tremendously. My heart goes out to you Ruth, losing a brother and your spouse in the same year is a terrible burden to carry. May your memories comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Jerry Cock
Family
September 15, 2021
