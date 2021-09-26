Garnett Brillhart WoodyGarnett Brillhart Woody, 94, born in Roanoke, Va., on October 16, 1926 to the late Lloyd H. and Ila Akers Brillhart, passed away on September 24, 2021, at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ila Brillhart; sister, Frances Brillhart; and brothers, Jack and John Brillhart.She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Woody Jr. of Christiansburg, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Walter L. and Anna Woody of Fortville, Ind.; and grandson, Tristan R. Woody of Laneview, Va.She grew up in Cambria, Va., graduated from Radford College and taught at Dublin High School. Since early childhood Garnett was active in the Cambria Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, directed the youth choir, and played piano and organ. She also participated in Southwest Virginia missionary Bible Schools.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery.