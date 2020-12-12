Menu
Garry Wayne Goad
Garry Wayne Goad

April 5, 1956 - December 9, 2020

On the evening of Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Garry Wayne Goad died unexpectedly at his home. A life-long resident of Woodlawn, Virginia, Garry was 64 years old.

Garry was born on April 5, 1956 in Hillsville, Virginia to Merle Edwards Goad and Charles Adam Goad of Woodlawn, Virginia.

As a boy, Garry loved his family and the hills and rivers of Carroll County. Each year that love grew, along with the list of people who called Garry a friend. From high school, he worked at Sprague Electric, sparking his interest in technology. He graduated from New River Community College with three degrees, in Instrumentation, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Sciences, and he proudly worked at Virginia Tech for 33 years.

Garry was an integral member of the VT football program, the IT expert who kept the system running for football games at Lane Stadium. He designed and installed the network system architecture, and before every home game, checked everything from the field to the press box to make sure the network was ready for kick-off. He was in the zone during the game, watching for touchdowns and ready to troubleshoot. In 2019, he received The Division of Information Technology Achievement Award for providing excellent customer service to the athletics department for 30 years, and he's leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of service to Hokie football.

Garry enjoyed life, he was happy, and he spent his spare time finding more things to be happy about—celebrating his family, making new friends, telling jokes and stories to whoever would listen, and playing around outdoors, fishing, kayaking, spending time at the farm, riding his electric bicycle. He had plans to bike the whole New River Trail this summer. He was going to retire in April and travel—to his favorite places like Linville Gorge and Atlantic Beach in North Carolina, to places he had dreamed of visiting, The Boundary Waters in Minnesota, maybe even to see the Redwoods in California.

His last day on this earth was as happy as most others. Garry worked the job that he loved with colleagues he enjoyed and came home to the woman he loved and the farm he'd spent his life building. He was a loyal and loving partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His family and friends will greatly miss his heart and his humor.

Garry was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Goad; his grandparents, Dorothy P. and Gleaves W. Edwards; uncle, Olen R. Edwards; and brother-in-law, Bobby L. Nester.

Garry is survived by his girlfriend, Mary Jane Smith; his mother, Merle Edwards Goad of Hillsville; his sister, Kathy Goad Nester of Hillsville; his nephew, Robert "Robbie" Nester of Hillsville; and his niece, Danielle N. Ogle and spouse, Joshua L. Ogle of Wirtz, Virginia.

Garry will be laid to rest in Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery in Woodlawn, Virginia. A graveside memorial service will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery, 748 Woodlawn Rd., on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited and asked to wear a mask and socially distance. Flowers may be sent to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, 1035 N Main St. Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery
748 Woodlawn Rd, VA
I think of my buddy Garry every day. He is missed by many, forgotten by none.
Russ Eller
Work
December 4, 2021
To Garry's Family,So sorry to hear of His passing. Good Friend ,neighbor. In Memory,and Blessings to You all.
Taylor Family
Friend
December 29, 2020
Merle, Kathy and families,
I am so sorry to hear of Gary passing. I have fond memories of attending school with him. He will be missed. Remember the fun times you had.
With Sympathy,
Bonita
John Williams
Classmate
December 18, 2020
Merl and family, I am so sorry to hear about Garys passing. My thoughs and prayers are with you and your family. God comfort you at this difficult time
Betty Ann Smith
Friend
December 14, 2020
I have known Garry for over 30 years and he always had a smile on his face. He came by the shop couple weeks ago and he always was a happy go lucky guy, but that day he came by to tell me about loss of his good friend and he was very hurt but he still found the way to make me smile before he left. He will be missed and never forgotten.

Diana Williams
Diana Williams
Friend
December 14, 2020
Merle , So sorry to hear of Garry's passing .I meet him a long time ago when Olen and I worked and ran around together.I will keep the family in my prayers
Walter Viers
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your family’s loss. I knew Garry for many years when we both worked at football games. He was always helpful and friendly and fun to talk with. I know he had a lot of interests and wish he had more time to enjoy them. My sincere condolences.
Anne Panella
Coworker
December 13, 2020
Mary Jane, I'm so sorry for your loss. Though I never met Garry, I know and worked with you and could tell how much he means to you. I'm thinking of you and his family.
Connie Lowe
December 13, 2020
I am really gonna miss this man! Garry made me laugh, smile and always had a smile on his face. I'll miss seeing him float Big Reed with his speakers on his boat, smoking a cigar. Garry is in heaven now with uncle Bobby fishing. Love you all. So sorry this happened so suddenly and too soon. Love JRO.
Jennifer Rotenizer
Family
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing , great person , good friend may he rest in peace my prayers are with all the family. God Bless
Roger Carroll
December 12, 2020
Merle,Kathy,&Mary Jane Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Garry. Our Thoughts & Prayers are with you all. May God comfort & be with you all.
Ermine & Kandy Sherry&Waymon
December 12, 2020
Merle, Kathy, Mary Jane, and family. I am so saddened to hear of Gary's death. I met him through Kathy, many years ago, and he helped me out with fixing one of Merle's houses to live in during my divorce and move back to Carroll County. He had a great sense of humor and a good work ethic. I know you all are hurting and in shock and are in pain. Love and hugs to you all. May you relish in all the good memories and may your hearts heal.
Terry Jo Largen
Friend
December 12, 2020
Sarah Evans
December 12, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for you all.
Susan Berry
December 11, 2020
I've known Garry for so many years. From Sunday school, church, grade school & CCHS where we graduated together. He touched so many people & will be missed.
Greg Armentrout
Friend
December 11, 2020
Garry was a really good guy. Always. I knew him in high school at Carroll County. I often have said those years gave me such happy memories and Garry was a part of that. He will be terribly missed.
Michael Green
Classmate
December 11, 2020
Garry, you were my best friend. I miss you! Nuff said.
Rodney Semones
Friend
December 11, 2020
To the family and MJ,
Garry and I were co-workers for over 30 years at VT. He was also a good friend. He was always so happy, full of life and fun to be around. He will be missed very much. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Diane Wells Whitlock
Diane Wells Whitlock
Friend
December 11, 2020
Gary was a great guy,funny he could tell me where every bathroom was on Virginia tech campas and what kind of toilet paper was in them, I know cause we had many conversations about it. He loved outhouses which he had put on his checks. He always made me laugh. He will be greatly missed.
Karen Sloan
Friend
December 11, 2020
Merle, Kathy, Mary Jane and Family
I'm so sad to hear about Garry's passing. I will always remember him quite fondly from our younger years.
He will be greatly missed by many.
Prayers are going up for strength for you and peace in your hearts.
Donna Sutphin Armentrout
Friend
December 11, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your dear loved one. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days and months to come.
Barbara Hamm
December 11, 2020
I have worked with Garry for about 16 years and went fishing with him at the oceanna fishing pier he will be missed but will not be forgotten
DOUGLAS JOHNSTON
Friend
December 11, 2020
Merle and Family,
We are so very sorry to hear of Garry's passing. He will be missed by many. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sue, Debbie and Richard
Richard Edwards
Friend
December 11, 2020
Merle and family. We are so sorry to hear about Gary's passing. He was a great person . may God bless you all.
marie s. horton
Friend
December 11, 2020
To the Family,
I worked with Garry through the 90's at VT and he was a great friend, loyal to all and just so much fun to be around. I'm so sorry to hear he has passed. He will be greatly missed.
Mike Richardson
December 11, 2020
I enjoyed working with Garry for 22 years. He was a unique individual and for those things he enjoyed, he was all in - totally dedicated. He had a love of life and a wonderful appreciation of the wonders of the natural world. He'll be missed in many ways by many people.
Dan Joyce
Coworker
December 11, 2020
To the family of Garry,

I have worked at NI&S since 2006. I didn't get the opportunity to work closely with Garry, but I did get to see him in passing and when he would stop by the office to chat and tell his stories and jokes. I always enjoyed them. He was such a fun-loving guy. His love for life and making people laugh was evident in everything he did. He definitely lived his life! I feel honored to have known him, even if only a short time. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelly Steger
Coworker
December 11, 2020
Garry will be missed by all. His love of life, family, friends, animals and laughter will not be forgotten.
You will be missed my friend.
Russ Eller
Coworker
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 results