Garry Wayne Goad
April 5, 1956 - December 9, 2020
On the evening of Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Garry Wayne Goad died unexpectedly at his home. A life-long resident of Woodlawn, Virginia, Garry was 64 years old.
Garry was born on April 5, 1956 in Hillsville, Virginia to Merle Edwards Goad and Charles Adam Goad of Woodlawn, Virginia.
As a boy, Garry loved his family and the hills and rivers of Carroll County. Each year that love grew, along with the list of people who called Garry a friend. From high school, he worked at Sprague Electric, sparking his interest in technology. He graduated from New River Community College with three degrees, in Instrumentation, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Sciences, and he proudly worked at Virginia Tech for 33 years.
Garry was an integral member of the VT football program, the IT expert who kept the system running for football games at Lane Stadium. He designed and installed the network system architecture, and before every home game, checked everything from the field to the press box to make sure the network was ready for kick-off. He was in the zone during the game, watching for touchdowns and ready to troubleshoot. In 2019, he received The Division of Information Technology Achievement Award for providing excellent customer service to the athletics department for 30 years, and he's leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of service to Hokie football.
Garry enjoyed life, he was happy, and he spent his spare time finding more things to be happy about—celebrating his family, making new friends, telling jokes and stories to whoever would listen, and playing around outdoors, fishing, kayaking, spending time at the farm, riding his electric bicycle. He had plans to bike the whole New River Trail this summer. He was going to retire in April and travel—to his favorite places like Linville Gorge and Atlantic Beach in North Carolina, to places he had dreamed of visiting, The Boundary Waters in Minnesota, maybe even to see the Redwoods in California.
His last day on this earth was as happy as most others. Garry worked the job that he loved with colleagues he enjoyed and came home to the woman he loved and the farm he'd spent his life building. He was a loyal and loving partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His family and friends will greatly miss his heart and his humor.
Garry was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Goad; his grandparents, Dorothy P. and Gleaves W. Edwards; uncle, Olen R. Edwards; and brother-in-law, Bobby L. Nester.
Garry is survived by his girlfriend, Mary Jane Smith; his mother, Merle Edwards Goad of Hillsville; his sister, Kathy Goad Nester of Hillsville; his nephew, Robert "Robbie" Nester of Hillsville; and his niece, Danielle N. Ogle and spouse, Joshua L. Ogle of Wirtz, Virginia.
Garry will be laid to rest in Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery in Woodlawn, Virginia. A graveside memorial service will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery, 748 Woodlawn Rd., on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited and asked to wear a mask and socially distance. Flowers may be sent to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, 1035 N Main St. Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2020.