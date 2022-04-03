Gary Lynn DowdyOctober 23, 1967 - March 31, 2022Gary Lynn Dowdy passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born on OCtober 23, 1967. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Chapman Dowdy, and a niece, Sherill Ashley Dowdy.He is survived by his wife, Misty Rose Dowdy, and mother, Irene Wood Dowdy. He is survived by a brother, and sister-in-law, Robert Michael Dowdy (Kathy), and nephew Joshua, and three stepchildren, and three great-nephews.Gary worked for the Town of Blacksburg for 10 years where he served as a foreman. He attended Belmont Christian Church. Gary loved his job, he loved cutting wood with friends and caring for his family.The family would like to say "Thank You" to all the family, friends, and co-workers for all the love, prayers, and support.The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.Arrangements are handled by Horne Funeral Home.