Gary Walter Gordon
December 10, 1962 - June 15, 2021
Gary Walter Gordon, 58, of Radford, left this earth unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. His faith in Jesus assures us that he immediately entered the presence of the Lord. The reunions we know he is having with loved ones brings comfort to our hearts.
Gary had such a love for his family and for his wife of 20 years, Alison and their greatest achievement together, their precious handsome sons, Brady and Noah. They were the light of his life and his world revolved around them.
Gary had a great love for music and was able to express that playing gospel music for his Dad and singing and playing with The Sierra Band. He was employed with Kollmorgen with over 30 years of service.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Richard Randle Gordon Sr.; and brother, Ryan Gordon.
Left to cherish his memory and miss him terribly are his wife, Alison J. Gordon; sons, Brady and Noah Gordon; mother, Mary Imogene Gordon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Beth Gordon, and Wayne and Tammy Myers; sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Jeff Wright; sister-in-law, Becky Jones; many nieces and nephews; special lifelong friend, Mike Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. with Brandon Craig and Cody Wright officiating.
