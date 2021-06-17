Alison, Brady, Noah and Family,

Apparently my first message did not go through for some reason so I am sending it again.

I am so sorry for your loss of Gary, may God be with each of you in the coming days and know that you will see him again over there in a much better place than we are today. Gary was truly a special person to have known and I do know that he loved his family very much. We do not know what the plan is for our life, but God does in the meantime we should all live our life to the fullest each day and loved the ones around us for

we do not have a promise of a tomorrow. We love you all so much.



Sandra T. Atkinson

Lorrie Atkinson-Mims

Murrells Inlet, SC

Sandra Friend June 18, 2021