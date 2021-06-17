Menu
Gary Walter Gordon
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Gary Walter Gordon

December 10, 1962 - June 15, 2021

Gary Walter Gordon, 58, of Radford, left this earth unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. His faith in Jesus assures us that he immediately entered the presence of the Lord. The reunions we know he is having with loved ones brings comfort to our hearts.

Gary had such a love for his family and for his wife of 20 years, Alison and their greatest achievement together, their precious handsome sons, Brady and Noah. They were the light of his life and his world revolved around them.

Gary had a great love for music and was able to express that playing gospel music for his Dad and singing and playing with The Sierra Band. He was employed with Kollmorgen with over 30 years of service.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Richard Randle Gordon Sr.; and brother, Ryan Gordon.

Left to cherish his memory and miss him terribly are his wife, Alison J. Gordon; sons, Brady and Noah Gordon; mother, Mary Imogene Gordon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Beth Gordon, and Wayne and Tammy Myers; sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Jeff Wright; sister-in-law, Becky Jones; many nieces and nephews; special lifelong friend, Mike Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. with Brandon Craig and Cody Wright officiating.

The Gordon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Jun
18
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
31 Entries
Love and prayers to you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chris & Nicole Akers
Friend
June 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to your family, he was such a nice guy, I always enjoyed hearing him sing with Sierra, you will be missed Gary
Chasity Armentrout
Friend
June 20, 2021
You will be greatly missed, praying for all the family. I will never forget all the football games with Gary in Richard and Imogene’s yard. Those were great times!!
Sonya Ryan
Friend
June 20, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your family member.
Kathy Hall
Friend
June 19, 2021
Grew up with Gary had lots of good times. Sorry to hear of his passing
Charlie Meeks
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry about your loss. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Jeff Campbell
Friend
June 18, 2021
Alison, Brady, Noah and Family,
Apparently my first message did not go through for some reason so I am sending it again.
I am so sorry for your loss of Gary, may God be with each of you in the coming days and know that you will see him again over there in a much better place than we are today. Gary was truly a special person to have known and I do know that he loved his family very much. We do not know what the plan is for our life, but God does in the meantime we should all live our life to the fullest each day and loved the ones around us for
we do not have a promise of a tomorrow. We love you all so much.

Sandra T. Atkinson
Lorrie Atkinson-Mims
Murrells Inlet, SC
Sandra
Friend
June 18, 2021
Gary I will never forget you either in school or watching you in Sierra!!! You are a great man and your family is in my every prayer!
Connie Bishop
Friend
June 18, 2021
We grieve with the Family, but thankfully, “not without hope”, because of Christ. We will continue to pray for grace and comfort for all of you. We love you.
Dewey and Sandra Weaver
June 18, 2021
Oh my goodness! I have no words to express my sorrow at this loss for your family! My prayers are with you during this beyond difficult time. Much love to all of you Sharon Price Goff
Sharon Goff
Friend
June 18, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing and working with Gary for almost 20 years. He will be truly missed. Rest in peace buddy.
Chad Farmer
Coworker
June 18, 2021
Our hearts are broken for our precious forever Gordon family. What an honor to have watched Gary growing up over the years and the blessed assurance that we will see him again in Heaven. Heaven’s getting sweeter everyday. Our love and prayers are with all of you! ❤
Billy & Mary Ellen Smith
Billy and Mary Ellen Smith
Friend
June 17, 2021
Heaven gained a sweet Angel named Gary, we enjoyed you here for awhile not long enough but God was waiting for you with open arms!! You was loved so much!!! My prayers are for his family and friends and may God comfort you all in your time of need.
Lisa Bartone
Friend
June 17, 2021
My prayers are with the family, so sorry for your loss. God Bless
Glenda Buckner
Coworker
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! We are not guaranteed tomorrow on this earth, but our hearts don't quite understand that and are never ready to say goodbye...prayers for your family!
Kathy Crotts
Friend
June 17, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear about Gary everyone is in my thoughts and prayers he was an awesome singer I really enjoyed listening to him sing
Betty Follette
June 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deborah Belcher
Friend
June 17, 2021
I know Gary is lighting up heaven with his music and his sweet smile. My prayers for his family for their healing.
Carolyn Zirkle Newman
School
June 17, 2021
James McDaniel
Coworker
June 17, 2021
Gary my heart is broken but I know you are in a better place. I know you are singing in heaven. Love and prayers to your sweet family.
Trasa Hixon
Friend
June 16, 2021
It was with shock and overwhelming sadness that I learned of Gary's passing. May Allison and the boys be comforted in the fact that their husband and father rests in the loving arms of Jesus.
Wanda Wood
Family
June 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you walk through this dark valley. We love you all.
Matt & Shelley Linkous
June 16, 2021
All our love and prayers are with you all for God's comfort and peace at this sad time. We always thought so much of Gary, who was a kind, sweet person. We love all of your family and our hearts hurt for you in your loss. We are thankful that our saved loved ones are never really lost to us forever...We will see them again in a happy, Heavenly reunion. Until then, we send our love and the support of our prayers. Bruce and Anita Meadows
Bruce Meadows
June 16, 2021
Imogene and family, my heart just breaks for you as you mourn the loss of Gary. You are in my prayers and there is comfort knowing he is in the presence of the Lord. Love you guys.
Melody Litchfield
Friend
June 16, 2021
To his wife and sons I loved gary I met him many years ago singing with the sierra band he was always so sweet and kind I always got a hug and he would always sing Happy birthday to me my husband loved him too going to miss that voice and my hug I'm so deeply sorry for your loss in my thoughts and prayers debbie and robert Belcher
Deborah Belcher
Friend
June 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family. Gary will forever be missed at Kollmorgen he was a very caring and sweet friend always making sure to say good morning! He love his Sons dearly talked of them often. May God comfort your hearts. Janice Henley
Janice Henley
Coworker
June 16, 2021
Richard and I are so sorry for the loss of Gary. We will keep you and your family in our prayers. May God give you strength and comfort.
Carrie and Richard Scaggs
Friend
June 16, 2021
Thank you for always having a listening ear and a helping hand. We'll miss you so much every single day here at kollmorgen. My thoughts and prayers are with your family friends are coworkers.
Ashley Duncan
Coworker
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Gary will truly be missed.
Bill Martin
Bill Martin
Coworker
June 16, 2021
Sending prayers and thoughts to all of you! Eddie remembers a lot of time working with Gary at Inland. And special love to you Lynn! You will always have a special place in my heart!
Barbara Repass
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of this . I knew a very young Gary , in his teens. I will always remember that smiling boy with the curly dark hair fondly- I am so sorry and my heart aches for his wife and family. What a terrible loss and so young - My thoughts and prayers are with you
Aimee Flora
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 31 of 31 results