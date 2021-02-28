Gary Edward Kern
May 16, 1942 - February 26, 2021
Gary Edward Kern, age 78, of Living Waters, Timberville, Virginia and formally of Eagle Rock, Virginia died on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Gary was born on May 16, 1942 in Botetourt County, Virginia to the late Matthew Brown Kern and Ethel Haddax Kern. He was a retired electro plater at DuPont in the production of Kevlar, and worked for General Electric.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Snelson and husband, David of Doswell, Virginia and Tresa Mayhew and husband, Robert of Bumpass, Virginia; a son, Steven Kern and wife, Shelly of Ashland, Virginia; and grandchildren, Hunter Snelson, Alex Mayhew, Noah Mayhew, Amanda Kern and Jack Kern.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters, Elsie Bradley, Mary Kidd, Madeline "Happy" Wickline, Frances Duff, Agnes Showalter, Josephine Kern, Una Mae Kern and Priscilla Redd; and four brothers, Connie Mac Kern, Mathew Brown Kern Jr., Keith Kern and Jimmy Fox Kern.
The family is comforted to know that Gary had made Jesus his savior and that he is at peace with him now.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. Following the service, his body will be cremated.
The family suggest memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Eagle Rock Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 234, Eagle Rock, Virginia 24085.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.