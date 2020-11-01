Showalter
Gary Leon
August 4, 1943
October 28, 2020
Gary Leon Showalter, age 77, formerly of Iron Gate, Virginia passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in The Glebe, Daleville, Virginia on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Gary was born on August 4, 1943 to the late Charlie and Edith Showalter. He grew up in Iron Gate and Selma, Virginia. He was a graduate of Central High School and served in the United States Air Force from '60 to '65, stationed in Turkey and England. He retired from MeadWestvaco after 43 years of dedicated service. Gary also served his community as a member of the Iron Gate Volunteer Fire Dept. and as a Deacon at Clifton Forge Baptist Church, where he was a long-standing member. He also shared his faith through his love of singing, as a member of The Messengers Trio and The Cardinal State Quartet. In his free time, Gary enjoyed a variety of activities including hunting, fishing, golfing, cooking and reading, all of which he passed on to his children.
In addition to his parents, Charlie Paul Showalter and Edith Mae Helmintoller Showalter Cole, Gary was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie Paul "C.P." Showalter and Louis "Punky" Ross Showalter, and special aunt, Sarah "Blackie" Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Jean Wright Showalter; a son, Paul Howard Showalter of Williamsburg; a daughter, Erin Elizabeth Showalter-Nicely and husband Hiawatha "Casey" Nicely of Bonsack; one amazing grandson, Wyatt Hudson Nicely; and special friends, Steve Jones of Potts Creek and Ronald "Ronnie" Wright of Eagle Rock.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Eagle Rock Baptist Cemetery, Eagle Rock with the Reverend Dr. Tom Harvey officiating. Interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Gary's honor to Clifton Forge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 121, Clifton Forge, VA 24422 or to Feeding Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.