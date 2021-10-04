Gary W. Overstreet
February 21, 1949 - October 1, 2021
Gary W. Overstreet, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Overstreet; father, William Overstreet; and a brother, Barry Overstreet.
Gary worked as a meat cutter for 35 years at various Kroger stores in the Roanoke Valley. He was an avid outdoorsman with a special love of deer hunting.
Surviving are his wife, Janice A. Overstreet; son, Daniel J. Overstreet; stepchildren, Ronald (Amanda) Keyser, and Kelly M. Neff; and grandson, Alex Keyser.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Heart Association
, the Diabetes Association
, or to the SPCA.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Brian Mileti, Minister. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2021.