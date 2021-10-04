Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary W. Overstreet
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Gary W. Overstreet

February 21, 1949 - October 1, 2021

Gary W. Overstreet, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Overstreet; father, William Overstreet; and a brother, Barry Overstreet.

Gary worked as a meat cutter for 35 years at various Kroger stores in the Roanoke Valley. He was an avid outdoorsman with a special love of deer hunting.

Surviving are his wife, Janice A. Overstreet; son, Daniel J. Overstreet; stepchildren, Ronald (Amanda) Keyser, and Kelly M. Neff; and grandson, Alex Keyser.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Heart Association, the Diabetes Association, or to the SPCA.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Brian Mileti, Minister. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of adjustment. Hugs and love to all!
Garrett, Erma, & Garrett Lee Williams
Friend
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Have not seen Gary in years we went to high school together and were in Boy Scouts Troop 238. Always liked Gary!
Fred Woodson
School
October 4, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Gary's family. He was a wonderful mentor, teacher and friend for me at Kroger in the early 1980's. I have great respect for him and will never forget how he helped me. RIP Gary, you were a good man.
Steve Brooks
Work
October 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Daniel we will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
The Dunn Family
Friend
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results