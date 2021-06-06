Gary Robert Shanks



July 7, 1946 - June 3, 2021



On Thursday, June 3, 2021 Gary Robert Shanks, devoted husband, father, and "Pops" to his two precious grandboys, died at the age of 74 after battling months of complications from a massive stroke. He was born July 7, 1946 in Roanoke, Va. to Orion Robert Shanks and Florence Morgan Shanks. He was raised on the family farm in Botetourt County and from an early age hit rocks across the creek going through the New York Yankees batting order. A lifelong sports fan, his Man Cave is filled with baseball memorabilia. Gary loved country music and sang loudly whether in the shower or in church. On special occasions he was the first person on the dance floor performing the "Fincastle Stomp" to his favorite "Rocky Top" song.



Gary enjoyed retirement in Louisa County after years of working in accounting. Strong in body and mind, he would say his greatest achievement in life was devotion to his family, wife, Pattie of 47 years; son, Garrett Shanks; daughter, Morgan Toxie; grandsons, Adam Everett Toxie, age five, and Ethan Robert Toxie, age two; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Wayne Duffy of Roanoke.



A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Lacy Funeral Home Mineral, Va. from 5 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral, Va. at 11 a.m. In honor of his memory, memorial gifts can be given to Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad or Fire Department.



Lacy Funeral Home



6241 Cross County Road Mineral, VA 23117



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.