Gary George Van Balen
February 16, 1958 - January 6, 2022
Gary George Van Balen, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
He was born in New York State on February 16, 1958, to the late Frank and Laurel Milne Van Balen. Gary was also preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Van Balen.
Gary was a loving father, skilled carpenter and will be missed by all. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Lora Van Balen and Amy Van Balen; brothers and sisters, Jill Mabry (David), Frank Van Balen, (Nancy), Gail Delaney (Shannon), John Van Balen, and Wendy Gatanis (Paul); and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.