Gary George Van Balen
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Gary George Van Balen

February 16, 1958 - January 6, 2022

Gary George Van Balen, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

He was born in New York State on February 16, 1958, to the late Frank and Laurel Milne Van Balen. Gary was also preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Van Balen.

Gary was a loving father, skilled carpenter and will be missed by all. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Lora Van Balen and Amy Van Balen; brothers and sisters, Jill Mabry (David), Frank Van Balen, (Nancy), Gail Delaney (Shannon), John Van Balen, and Wendy Gatanis (Paul); and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
I'll always remember the good times Gary. Camping in the Trinity Alps, canoeing down the Eel River, driving down to San Fran to see Lou Reed. Rest in Peace Brother.
Ben Brown
Friend
January 15, 2022
Gary-I remember riding from Roanoke to Maine, why I can't say really. It was a very long drive in his pickup, he had two eight track-Bob Segar and the Silver Bullet band and Molly Hatchet. Good lord we played those two over and over. I never cared for either, though by our return to Roanoke I could sing both albums all the way through, word for word. Gary was a good ole boy in the true meaning of the word.
Tom Leaver
Friend
January 12, 2022
so sorry to hear the sad news. Gary and i had some good times back in the day fishing and hanging out at some of my playing gigs. He also worked at the V F P plant for a while . RIP Gary
Jacey C Radford
January 12, 2022
