Gary-I remember riding from Roanoke to Maine, why I can't say really. It was a very long drive in his pickup, he had two eight track-Bob Segar and the Silver Bullet band and Molly Hatchet. Good lord we played those two over and over. I never cared for either, though by our return to Roanoke I could sing both albums all the way through, word for word. Gary was a good ole boy in the true meaning of the word.

Tom Leaver Friend January 12, 2022