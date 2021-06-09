Gary Carlton Via
June 4, 2021
Gary Carlton Via, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
A private interment will be held, and a celebration of Gary's rich life will occur on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or by mail at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.