Gary Carlton Via
Gary Carlton Via

June 4, 2021

Gary Carlton Via, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

A private interment will be held, and a celebration of Gary's rich life will occur on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or by mail at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
at the family home
VA
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Horne
Friend
June 10, 2021
