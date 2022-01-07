Menu
Gene Arthur Bowles
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Gene Arthur Bowles

January 4, 2022

Gene Arthur Bowles, 80, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from mantle cell lymphoma at his home on Smith Mountain Lake with his wife, Callie, and son, Brett, at his side.

Originally from Wytheville, Va., Gene lived most of his adult life in Roanoke, working at Kroger for over 40 years and rising from bagger to store manager. In addition to serving as a Boy Scout troop leader, he enjoyed woodworking, deer hunting with his brother, Ronald, and traveling extensively with wife, Callie. His first priority was always the success and happiness of his family. We will miss him deeply.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Callie; brother, Ronald and sister-in-law, Diane; his son, Brett; daughter-in-law, Paige, and grandchildren, Gavin and Emma; his daughter, Melissa and son-in-law, Charles.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up with Gene in Wytheville. He was always kind, respectful and always ready to play ball or help anyone. Regretfully I lost contact with him but did see him at a few class reunions. He was a good soul with exceptional ethics and character. My sincere condolences to the family.
Robert Bedwell
Friend
January 20, 2022
So sorry. Sending my condolences to the family.
David Vest
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom and Billie Reid
January 7, 2022
