Gene Arthur Bowles
January 4, 2022
Gene Arthur Bowles, 80, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from mantle cell lymphoma at his home on Smith Mountain Lake with his wife, Callie, and son, Brett, at his side.
Originally from Wytheville, Va., Gene lived most of his adult life in Roanoke, working at Kroger for over 40 years and rising from bagger to store manager. In addition to serving as a Boy Scout troop leader, he enjoyed woodworking, deer hunting with his brother, Ronald, and traveling extensively with wife, Callie. His first priority was always the success and happiness of his family. We will miss him deeply.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Callie; brother, Ronald and sister-in-law, Diane; his son, Brett; daughter-in-law, Paige, and grandchildren, Gavin and Emma; his daughter, Melissa and son-in-law, Charles.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.