Gene Leigh Foutz
September 7, 1962 - February 24, 2021
Gene Leigh Foutz, 58, of Bedford County, Virginia, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with ALS and FTD.
He was born on September 7, 1962, a son of the late George Glenwood Foutz and Rowena Angle Foutz Boone, and stepson of the late Arthur D. Boone.
Gene was employed by Aqua America. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to so many and will be greatly missed. "Papa Gene" treasured the time spent with his seven grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Tammy, especially going to the beach, riding his motorcycle, and was a master genealogist.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy R. Foutz; sons, Dustin Foutz and wife, Felesha, and Joey Foutz and wife, Chassity; four grandsons, Damie, Landon, Berek, and Jace; three granddaughters, Darci, Allie, and Jocee; sister, Glenda Howell and husband, Ronnie; brother, Gerald Foutz and wife, Alice; nephews, Shane Wheeler, Jerry Foutz, and Landon Hodges; nieces, Dr. Christina Wheeler, Gwen Foutz and husband, Walter Douglas, and Reece Hodges; special friend/brother, Doug Saunders and his daughter, Ashley Saunders; parents-in-law, Brenda and Sam Brown, and William and Jan Hodges; and brother-in-law, Rob Hodges and wife, Angie. Also surviving are numerous extended family and many friends including the McLaughlins who were a second family to Gene for many years.
The family would like to express appreciation to Medi Home Health & Hospice for the loving care and support, especially his nurse, Angela, and to Jennifer Mundy with The ALS Association.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Gene be made to The ALS Association – DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
