Gene Earl Smith



February 28, 1942 - June 28, 2021



Gene Earl Smith, age 79, of Elliston, Virginia, passed from death unto life eternal on the evening of Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 28, 1942, to the late William Earl and Ruby Richardson Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Dawn Smith.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Grady Smith; his children, Gina Dawn and Jack Reed Jr., Bethany Anne and Dennis Epperly, and John Eric and Mary Smith; his grandchildren, Jack (Jay) Eugene Reed III, Christopher Eric Smith, and Meredith Jane Anne Smith.



Gene graduated from Alleghany District High School in Shawsville in 1960. He attended Virginia Tech in 1960-62. He went to work in Martinsville for the Virginia Department of Transportation in the spring of 1962. That fall, he and Judy were married. In 1970, he was transferred to the Salem District of VDOT to become part of a seven-member team of bridge safety inspectors. Gene retired from VDOT in 1995, but then worked for the Lynchburg firm of Schwartz and Associates until 2012 as a bridge safety inspector.



When Gene was transferred to the Salem District office, he and Judy and their children moved to the Ironto family farm where they eventually built a house. They attended Hall's United Methodist Church, where Gene's mother had carried him to church at the age of three weeks. It was there that he recommitted his life to the Lord.



In 1982, the family began to attend the newly-formed Christian Growth Center in Christiansburg. Gene has been an elder there for 39 years. About a year later, he was returning home after taking Judy and daughter, Bethany, to Camp Bethel in Botetourt County, to be counselors at camp. On the drive home, Gene received a vision from God in which a plan was laid out in detail for the establishment of a children's camp. A series of miraculous events took place, one of which was the donation of 35 acres of land in Floyd County upon which the camp was to be built. A (501)(c) (3) ministry named Spirit Wind was established and many retreats were held. The first camp opened in 1989 at Camp Bethel and would continue at rented facilities (for lack of funds to build) until 2016. In the meantime, a 15-bedroom lodge was constructed on the Spirit Wind property, but lack of revenue and funding caused financial difficulties, and the property was reluctantly put up for sale. Gene felt that he had failed.



The Spirit Wind property remained on the market for two years, with several offers, all of which fell through. In the spring of 2010, God brought Jim and Paula McClure to Floyd County. For several years, they had traveled all over the world ministering with their children, and wanted a permanent place to do ministry. With the blessing of the Spirit Wind trustees, and much prayer on the parts of both parties, the stewardship of the property was passed to the McClures. The vision for a camp revived, and again, miraculous things occurred, money is available, building plans are ready, and Gene was just waiting to hear that the building permit had been obtained for construction of the first camp cabin. "For all the promises of God are Yes and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us." II Corinthians 1:20.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Christian Growth Center in Christiansburg (1850 Electric Way) on Saturday, July 17, 2021. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the service begins at 3 p.m. After the service, there will be a fellowship meal for family and friends at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 155 Dunlap Drive NE in Christiansburg.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spirit Wind Ministries Camp Account.



