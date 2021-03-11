Gene Allan Strickler
March 7, 2021
Gene Allan Strickler, 81, of Fincastle, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Gene had enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 and had retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve in 1999. Gene was a distinguished marksman in his military career and enjoyed many hours on the range with his friends after his retirement. He also retired from Norfolk Southern as a Commerce Officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene F. and Louise Stevens Strickler. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Stanley E. and Lara Lee Marshall Strickler and grandson, Alex Strickler; daughter, Tanya Strickler and grandsons, Logan and Evan Poff; former spouse, Gloria Strickler; and caregiver, Susan Jacobsen.
Gene's funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Mill Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Quirin, Glenn Hammond, and Lee Anthony officiating. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery with military honors by the 2nd Virginia Calvary and the DAV Chapter 3 of Salem. Friends will be received at a reception in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the conclusion of services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fincastle League of Animal Protection as Gene was a tremendous animal lover. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.