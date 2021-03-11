Menu
Gene Allan Strickler
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
March 7, 2021

Gene Allan Strickler, 81, of Fincastle, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Gene had enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 and had retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve in 1999. Gene was a distinguished marksman in his military career and enjoyed many hours on the range with his friends after his retirement. He also retired from Norfolk Southern as a Commerce Officer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene F. and Louise Stevens Strickler. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Stanley E. and Lara Lee Marshall Strickler and grandson, Alex Strickler; daughter, Tanya Strickler and grandsons, Logan and Evan Poff; former spouse, Gloria Strickler; and caregiver, Susan Jacobsen.

Gene's funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Mill Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Quirin, Glenn Hammond, and Lee Anthony officiating. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery with military honors by the 2nd Virginia Calvary and the DAV Chapter 3 of Salem. Friends will be received at a reception in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the conclusion of services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fincastle League of Animal Protection as Gene was a tremendous animal lover. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mill Creek Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I extend my deepest sympathy and prayers to Susie and Gene´s family. Got to know Gene & Susie later in life. With our common interests in the outdoors and the military, our relationship grew. Enjoyed sharing Bar-Jer Wildlife with them. I pray for love and comfort.
Jerry Fraley
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss and prayers are with you all.
Tina Muncey
March 12, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. Gene was like an uncle to me from my earliest memories of childhood. He was a major reason I got into hunting. We have spent many hours together in the woods and by the streams with my Dad. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Todd Reynolds
March 11, 2021
Gene, your one of a kind! Will miss your visits to Berglund Outdoors Heaven is gaining a wonderful person
Tim Mays
March 11, 2021
