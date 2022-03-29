What a sad day for all of us who knew Bull. He was among the kindest and most compassionate I’ve ever known. He came to see our Mom in her last days and we appreciated him so much!

I always was in awe at the annual birthday call. I don’t know how he always remembered, but the day was not complete without talking to him. I send my deepest sympathy to his family and tens of thousands of people who called him a friend. Rest now Bull. In the words of Jesus, “well done, faithful and loyal servant”. I will see you again dear friend.

Peggy Testerman Fowler, AHS 1974

Peggy Testerman-Fowler Friend March 27, 2022