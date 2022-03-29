Menu
Gene Atkins "Bull" Teel
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
Gene "Bull" Atkins Teel

November 23, 1951 - March 25, 2022

Gene Atkins Teel, lovingly known to all as "Bull", departed this earth for his heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. Bull passed peacefully, his family by his side, following a lengthy illness.

Bull was born on November 23, 1951, the second son born to J. Willard and Mary Mangus Teel. Along with his older brother, Lee, the Teel family operated a dairy and beef farm in the Riner area. Until his illness, the two brothers, along with his nephew, Randy, continued to run the farm his late parents had established.

Bull was a kind and generous soul, and many affectionately refer to him as a pillar and staple of the Riner Community. The unofficial mayor of Riner, Bull supported his hometown in many ways. A 1970 graduate of Auburn High School (AHS), where he played basketball and was actively involved with the FFA, Bull was a long-time supporter of his alma mater. Bull was a member of the AHS football program "Chain Gang", carrying the chain at home football games for many years. When Auburn had a home basketball game, you could find Bull sitting at the scorer's table, where he kept the clock for 50 years. Bull use to attend Agriculture classes at Auburn as a guest lecturer. To acknowledge and recognize their contributions, AHS renamed the gymnasium after Bull and Lee.

Recognizing the need to further serve the Riner Community, Bull and Lee made land along Route 8 available to the county for the purpose of building a new Fire Department and recreational facilities.

Bull was also an avid supporter of Virginia Tech Athletics, and attended football and basketball games for decades. He was a member of the UT Prosim Society at Virginia Tech. He was an active member of the Radford Church of Christ. He said the most important day of his life was April 2, 1964, the day he was baptized into Christ. He loved his church family, and leaves behind many special friends. He served on numerous civic and service boards throughout his lifetime.

Bull was fascinated with numbers. Bull could recite from memory the scores of major sporting events. He knew the dates, the teams, and the final scores. Upon meeting Bull, he would ask your birthday. He would then tell you the day of the week you were born and tell you of others who shared the same birthday. On your birthday, you could expect to receive a call from Bull, usually asking what time cake and ice cream would be served. He made around 4,500 calls each year. As children, his nieces would often test his abilities to add, multiply, divide, and subtract, and he usually did the calculations in his head, faster than a calculator.

Serving his community was important to him and he wanted to continue to help his community after his death. His desire was to establish a scholarship supporting AHS students. This scholarship will be called The Teel Family Scholarship. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to the Bull Teel Educational Trust Fund, C/O Lee Teel, 2150 Meadow Creek Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Surviving are his wife, Sue Teel; brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Roberta Teel; nieces and nephews, Leigh Ann Teel, Kim (Joe) Wilson, and Randy Teel; great niece and nephew, Debra (Cody) Hopper and Tyler Wilson; uncle, Don (Cathy) Teel; aunt, Peggy (Roger) Sheppard; numerous cousins, and many friends and neighbors.

The family would like to thank all Bull's caregivers.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Auburn High School in the Teel Gymnasium. A celebration of Bull's life will begin at 3 p.m. with Mr. John Croft officiating.

Per Bull's request, no flowers will be accepted.

The Teel family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

I would like to say that it was an honor to be 1 of 4500 birthdays he remembered. I know the community and other communities will miss him. My thoughts and prayers will be with the family. I know his name will come up often. Thank you "BULL"
Eddie Wimmer
Friend
March 28, 2022
I am honored to have Bull as my friend! Never be another!
Gary Duncan
Friend
March 28, 2022
To a loving friend of many years, remember him from Auburn High and Va Tech ball games. He will be deeply missed throughout the community and events. May you rest in peace. Roger and Carolyn Ratcliffe
Roger Ratcliffe
Friend
March 28, 2022
Knew Bull & the Teel family when I moved to Riner in 1970. He was a friend , neighbor & class mate. When it came to Dad Bull told some tails about Dad when he was young on the farm. Never be another like him! I called him my brother, Dad would laugh, he was always there for both of us! Prayers for his family. May he rest in peace! From Peggy Simmons Linkous & Gary
Peggy Simmons Linkous
Friend
March 28, 2022
You where always teaching me something new, and always had a joke to make me laugh about no matter how bad the joke was. I’ll miss you my friend
Alexis and Caleb
Friend
March 28, 2022
In loving memory of a pillar of the community and wonderful person. It’s not just the birthday phones calls we will all miss, but all the community activities you frequented, and family events also. We will love you and miss you always.
Bridgette Strup
March 28, 2022
Stephanie Morris
Friend
March 28, 2022
A great man .and friend ..
Ray Grisso
Friend
March 27, 2022
There is a hole in our lives now that Bull is gone. Our sympathy goes to all his family whom we had the pleasure of getting to know through loving Bull❤.
Marsha and Sandy Smith
Friend
March 27, 2022
Bull I will never forget you .You had a smile that would light up a room you never forgot a Birthday I will always remember cooking for you at the store You are now in God's care I think if ever there was a Angle here on earth it was you you always had something positive to say take care my Friend In God's arms you are now.
Carolyn Sutphin.Harris
Friend
March 27, 2022
Love and peace to Bulls family and friends.
Amy Mitchell
Acquaintance
March 27, 2022
Oh Sue-so sorry to hear!! You & I taught together in Roanoke.
Ruth Kent O’Donnell
Friend
March 27, 2022
Bull was a sweetheart and such a pillar in our community . He fought the good fight with the help of Lee, Roberta, Randy, Leann and Kim. We will all miss our birthday calls and his positive attitude.
We are heartbroken . The Teel family is in our prayers and thought. Love to all, Mike and Jean
Jean Wright
Friend
March 27, 2022
My son and I really enjoyed our visit with you a month ago. He said he was amazed at how much you could remember about NFL Super Bowls as he checked his phone to see if you were right...you were...you were like my big brother all those days at the farm doing what needed to be done...I will miss you my friend.
Timothy Goetz
Friend
March 27, 2022
Bull will be missed in our Riner Family / Community. To the Teel Family — As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Jeff and Marlo Dean
Jeff and Marlo Dean
Friend
March 27, 2022
Please accept my deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one, he was a special person, loved visits with him at Metro, I'm so thankful I got to speak to him in February will hold on to those wonderful memories, sending healing prayers and comforting hugs!
Kim Woolwine
Friend
March 27, 2022
Sorry to hear of Bull's passing. He was a Good Man with a Kind Soul. Always fascinated me with his Mathmatical Mind. My Deepest Condolences to your family.
Bill McDonald
Friend
March 27, 2022
What a sad day for all of us who knew Bull. He was among the kindest and most compassionate I’ve ever known. He came to see our Mom in her last days and we appreciated him so much!
I always was in awe at the annual birthday call. I don’t know how he always remembered, but the day was not complete without talking to him. I send my deepest sympathy to his family and tens of thousands of people who called him a friend. Rest now Bull. In the words of Jesus, “well done, faithful and loyal servant”. I will see you again dear friend.
Peggy Testerman Fowler, AHS 1974
Peggy Testerman-Fowler
Friend
March 27, 2022
A very dear man and friend we will miss you greatly. Aly & Dana Sultan,and family at Alys Italian Family Restaurant.
Aly & Dana SULTAN
Friend
March 27, 2022
My sincerest condolences to the Teel family. I didn't have the privilege of meeting "Bull" but I felt like I knew him from working with his sister in law, Roberta, for many years. She always spoke of him with admiration and love. Since I had met Lee, I would always ask if they shared a lot of brotherly traits. I know this has been a tough season for the family and my heart goes out to each of you. I pray you will feel God's special comfort today and in the days to come. Sincerely, Karen Link.
Karen Link
Friend
March 27, 2022
To know this Gentleman was a Pleasure, To Call him a Friend , Was The Gift. He knew and had so many friends and Never seem to meet a stranger. His Smile and Chat to anyone meant more to me than all those "numbers and dates" he had memorized . Both was a Gift from our Maker. RIP in my Friend and on my Birthday , I know you are thinking about me..
Jackie Ratcliffe
Friend
March 27, 2022
Growing up, I was always so excited to go to church so I could see Bull. He was always so kind, fun and sincere. He was a good ol boy and a wonderful Christian. RIP Bull. ❤
Jackie Dudley
Family
March 27, 2022
Lee and family, You are in my thoughts and prayers
Junior Taylor
Friend
March 27, 2022
Bull was a wonderful man. He will forever be missed. Prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Sue Hall Folden
Friend
March 27, 2022
