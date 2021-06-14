Geneva A. Cox
June 11, 2021
Geneva A. Cox, 72 of Christiansburg, went to her Heavenly Home on June 11, 2021, with her loving husband, Allen, by her side. Geneva was born and raised in Floyd County, in the Alum Ridge area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Ada Altizer; and one sister, Chloe Bishop.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years, Allen; three daughters, Angelia Quickery (Steven), April Kegley (Stan), and Allison Alderman (Scott); six wonderful grandchildren, Mac Quickery, Peyton Quickery, Kinsey Kegley, Seth Kegley, Drew Alderman, Luke Alderman; sisters, Ellen Spence (Carlie) and Hattie Ethel Trail.
Geneva was truly one of a kind – a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and vivacious personality. She was blessed with a servant heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. Some of her many talents were oil painting, crafts and home decorating. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Geneva retired from First National Bank of Christiansburg, now Atlantic Union Bank, where she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Hight officiating. Interment will follow in the Sumpter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank friends and family for their prayers and support, Intrepid Hospice Services, and a very special thank you to her caregiver, Nancy Wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, 3220 Keller Springs Road, Suite 108, Carrollton, TX 75006.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 14, 2021.