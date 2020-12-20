Geneva Engle Moore
November 13, 1931 - December 12, 2020
Geneva "Genny" E. Moore, 89, of Burke, Va., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service while adhering to social guidelines. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
John M. Oakey & Son
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.