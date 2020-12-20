Menu
Geneva Engle Genny Moore
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Geneva Engle Moore

November 13, 1931 - December 12, 2020

Geneva "Genny" E. Moore, 89, of Burke, Va., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service while adhering to social guidelines. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
