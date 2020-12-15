Geneva McPeak MooreFebruary 9, 1932 - December 12, 2020Geneva McPeak Moore, 88, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 2020. She was born February 9, 1932, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Ballard and Pearlie Mae Moles McPeak.She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Moore; son, Jackie Dean Moore; three brothers, Jesse, Freil and Granville McPeak; five sisters, Della Crockett, Nova Crockett, Ruby Tate, Madeline Lovell and Daphne Lovell.She was retired from the Pulaski County School System where she spent many years preparing those wonderful lunchroom meals. Her life was truly a living example of the Proverbs 31 woman. Her strong will and unwavering faith in God is what carried her throughout life. Geneva was first and foremost a loving and devoted wife and mother who fiercely loved her three boys and served her family and friends well. She was a longtime, faithful member of Jordans Chapel United Methodist Church.Geneva is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Beth Moore of Pulaski, Va., Barry and Becky Moore of Radford, Va.; daughter-in-law, Becky S. Moore of Pulaski, Va.; one sister, Faye Williams of Wythe County, and special niece and husband Debbie and Jerry Chambers of Wythe County.; sisters-in-law and husbands, Faye Patterson (Pat), Eula Jones, Mary Rossi (Patrick) and brother-in-law, Don Mabry; numerous nieces and nephews and her dear sweet friends from Pulaski Village.Due to the Covid19 pandemic and imposed restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. with Pastor Becky Wheeler officiating.Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. is serving the Moore family.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jordans Chapel United Methodist Church 5095 Alum Spring Rd Pulaski, VA 24301.